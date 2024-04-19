JP Morgan Chase & Co.

International Consolidated Airlines Overweight

08:16 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Overweight" belassen. Trotz der im Vergleich zu IAG zuletzt schwachen Kursentwicklung von Lufthansa und Air-France KLM blicke er weiterhin positiver auf IAG, schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. So hätten die Gewinnerwartungen des Marktes für 2024 für IAG Luft nach oben, während es mit Blick auf Air-France KLM Risiken gebe und Lufthansa gerade erst den Jahresausblick gesenkt habe./mis/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.04.2024 / 00:49 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.04.2024 / 01:29 / BST

