DAX 17.737 -0,6%ESt50 4.918 -0,4%MSCI World 3.256 -0,8%Dow 37.986 +0,6%Nas 15.282 -2,1%Bitcoin 62.135 +1,9%Euro 1,0666 +0,1%Öl 86,33 -1,2%Gold 2.365 -1,1%
TUI will vorerst keine Dividende zahlen -- VW über Jahre hinweg von Hackern ausspioniert
Bitcoin-Halving vollzogen: So reagiert der BTC-Kurs
Ausblick: Visa informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,97 EUR +0,02 EUR +0,77 %
STU
1,94 EUR -0,02 EUR -0,97 %
BTE
Marktkap. 9,68 Mrd. EUR KGV 3,58

WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

International Consolidated Airlines Overweight

08:16 Uhr
International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
1,97 EUR 0,02 EUR 0,77%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Overweight" belassen. Trotz der im Vergleich zu IAG zuletzt schwachen Kursentwicklung von Lufthansa und Air-France KLM blicke er weiterhin positiver auf IAG, schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. So hätten die Gewinnerwartungen des Marktes für 2024 für IAG Luft nach oben, während es mit Blick auf Air-France KLM Risiken gebe und Lufthansa gerade erst den Jahresausblick gesenkt habe./mis/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.04.2024 / 00:49 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.04.2024 / 01:29 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Overweight

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
1,95 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,18 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.