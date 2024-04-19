International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Overweight" belassen. Trotz der im Vergleich zu IAG zuletzt schwachen Kursentwicklung von Lufthansa und Air-France KLM blicke er weiterhin positiver auf IAG, schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. So hätten die Gewinnerwartungen des Marktes für 2024 für IAG Luft nach oben, während es mit Blick auf Air-France KLM Risiken gebe und Lufthansa gerade erst den Jahresausblick gesenkt habe./mis/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.04.2024 / 00:49 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.04.2024 / 01:29 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
1,95 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,18 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|08:16
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.04.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.03.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.03.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.03.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08:16
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.04.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.03.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.03.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.03.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08:16
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.04.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.03.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.03.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.03.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.02.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.01.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.01.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.12.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|HSBC
|05.03.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.03.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.02.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.01.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.12.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG