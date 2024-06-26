DAX 18.243 +0,5%ESt50 4.924 +0,2%MSCI World 3.525 +0,1%Dow 39.240 +0,3%Nas 17.855 +0,3%Bitcoin 57.873 +1,7%Euro 1,0715 +0,3%Öl 86,08 +1,0%Gold 2.327 +1,3%
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,92 EUR -0,05 EUR -2,53 %
STU
1,62 GBP -0,02 GBP -1,46 %
BTN
Marktkap. 9,78 Mrd. EUR KGV 3,58

WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
1,92 EUR -0,05 EUR -2,53%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 2,60 auf 2,55 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Aufgrund des Kapazitätswachstums erwartet Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie ein gedämpfteres zweites Quartal der britisch-spanischen Fluggesellschafts-Holding. Er betonte aber, die Aktie bleibe als "bester Netzwerk-Carrier" eine positive Empfehlung./tih/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.06.2024 / 13:30 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.06.2024 / 13:30 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
1,92 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
1,62 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,24 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

