International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 2,60 auf 2,55 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Aufgrund des Kapazitätswachstums erwartet Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie ein gedämpfteres zweites Quartal der britisch-spanischen Fluggesellschafts-Holding. Er betonte aber, die Aktie bleibe als "bester Netzwerk-Carrier" eine positive Empfehlung./tih/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.06.2024 / 13:30 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.06.2024 / 13:30 / BST
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
1,92 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
1,62 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,24 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
