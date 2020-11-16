|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
2,40 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
1,86 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
29,38%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,87 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
28,34%
|
Analyst Name:
Jean-Francois Neuez
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,22 €
