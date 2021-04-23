  • Suche
Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

2,21EUR
-0,01EUR
-0,25%
23.04.2021
FSE
2,22EUR
-0,02EUR
-0,74%
23.04.2021
GVIE
23.04.2021 11:01

Intesa Sanpaolo buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,65 auf 2,70 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das erste Quartal der italienischen Banken deute auf ein durchwachsenes Geschäftsumfeld hin, schrieb Analyst Jean-Francois Neuez in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die hohe Rendite spreche unterdessen für Intesa./mf/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.04.2021 / 06:44 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo buy

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
2,70 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
2,23 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
20,83%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
2,21 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,17%
Analyst Name:
Jean-Francois Neuez 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,43 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

23.04.21 Intesa Sanpaolo buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.04.21 Intesa Sanpaolo overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.03.21 Intesa Sanpaolo buy UBS AG
26.02.21 Intesa Sanpaolo Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
19.02.21 Intesa Sanpaolo overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

mehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. News
Kursziele Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

+10,01%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,01%
Ø Kursziel: 2,43
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
UBS AG
2 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
3 €
Barclays Capital
2 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
2 €
Credit Suisse Group
3 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
3 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,01%
Ø Kursziel: 2,43
alle Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Kursziele

