|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
2,70 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
2,23 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
20,83%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
2,21 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,17%
|
Analyst Name:
Jean-Francois Neuez
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,43 €
23.04.21
Intesa Sanpaolo buy
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.04.21
Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.03.21
Intesa Sanpaolo buy
UBS AG
26.02.21
Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
19.02.21
Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.04.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.03.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|26.02.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.02.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.04.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.03.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|19.02.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.02.21
Intesa Sanpaolo buy
Jefferies & Company Inc.
11.08.20
Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16.04.20
Intesa Sanpaolo Reduce
Oddo BHF
26.03.20
Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
05.02.20
Intesa Sanpaolo verkaufen
Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.02.20
Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.02.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
06.11.20
Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
05.10.20
Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.07.20
Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
UBS AG
10.07.20
Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
UBS AG
