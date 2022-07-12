  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan

Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

1,66EUR
-0,10EUR
-5,85%
21:28:01
FSE
1,71EUR
-0,01EUR
-0,67%
17:50:06
GVIE

WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
20.07.2022 20:36

Intesa Sanpaolo Buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo vor der Berichtssaison zum zweiten Quartal von 3,25 auf 3,10 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Chris Hallam aktualisierte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen für die beiden italienischen Großbanken Unicredit und Intesa Sanpaolo. Er geht von steigenden Risikokosten, aber auch höheren Zinsüberschüssen aus. Die Kernkapitalquoten dürften unter Druck geblieben sein. Im Fokus dürften auch künftige Aktienrückkäufe bleiben./tih/he

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Intesa Sanpaolo
Long
 SB7LP6 4,57
3,70
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Intesa Sanpaolo
Long
 SB7YUE 8,45
2,01
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SB7LP6, SB7YUE. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.07.2022 / 14:57 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Buy

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
3,10 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,71 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
81,52%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
1,66 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
86,75%
Analyst Name:
Chris Hallam 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,66 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

20:36 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12.07.22 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight Barclays Capital
07.07.22 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.07.22 Intesa Sanpaolo Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
27.06.22 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. News
RSS Feed
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

+60,31%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +60,31%
Ø Kursziel: 2,66
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
2
2,2
2,4
2,6
2,8
UBS AG
3 €
Credit Suisse Group
2,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 €
Morgan Stanley
4 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2 €
Deutsche Bank AG
3 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2 €
Barclays Capital
3 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
3 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +60,31%
Ø Kursziel: 2,66
alle Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

20:13 Uhr HeidelbergCement Hold
19:50 Uhr UniCredit Buy
19:50 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
19:41 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Outperform
19:38 Uhr HelloFresh Neutral
19:08 Uhr AUTO1 Buy
18:27 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Outperform
17:27 Uhr HelloFresh Buy
16:48 Uhr HelloFresh Underperform
16:35 Uhr RWE Outperform
16:13 Uhr Coca-Cola Outperform
16:10 Uhr Coca-Cola Overweight
16:06 Uhr Continental Sell
15:56 Uhr Netflix Equal Weight
15:55 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Underperform
14:27 Uhr Akzo Nobel Hold
14:25 Uhr Netflix Hold
13:23 Uhr Novartis Neutral
13:19 Uhr Evonik Underperform
13:16 Uhr Covestro Neutral
13:04 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
13:03 Uhr Novartis Underweight
13:02 Uhr Roche Hold
13:01 Uhr Rio Tinto Hold
13:00 Uhr Software Neutral
12:59 Uhr TeamViewer Neutral
12:59 Uhr Nemetschek Neutral
12:57 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
12:57 Uhr SUSE Buy
12:56 Uhr Netflix Neutral
12:53 Uhr Novartis Sell
12:52 Uhr Volvo (B) Buy
12:52 Uhr ASML NV Overweight
12:52 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland Buy
12:51 Uhr Carl Zeiss Meditec Buy
12:51 Uhr Continental Sector Perform
12:51 Uhr Akzo Nobel Neutral
12:51 Uhr Bilfinger Buy
12:50 Uhr Continental Neutral
12:50 Uhr Alstom Buy
12:50 Uhr Vossloh Buy
12:45 Uhr ASML NV Neutral
12:42 Uhr Akzo Nobel Buy
12:38 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
12:37 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Buy
12:36 Uhr Unilever Sell
12:35 Uhr E.ON Neutral
12:35 Uhr Iberdrola SA Buy
12:34 Uhr Enel Buy
12:33 Uhr RWE Buy

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Sollte Deutschland trotz stark steigender Energiepreise weiterhhin die Ukraine unterstützen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen