NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo mit einem Kursziel von 4,20 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Chris Hallam senkte seine Ergebnisschätzungen für die Italiener in seinem Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick auf den Quartalsbericht bis 2026 um je etwa ein Prozent pro Jahr./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.10.2024 / 09:45 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
4,20 €
Buy
3,84 €
9,50%
Buy
3,81 €
10,29%
Chris Hallam
-
4,28 €
|13:41
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.09.24
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.09.24
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.08.24
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.08.24
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.08.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|26.03.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo verkaufen
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.05.24
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.11.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.08.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.08.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|31.07.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group