Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

3,81 EUR -0,03 EUR -0,77 %
STU
3,81 EUR -0,02 EUR -0,62 %
BTE
Marktkap. 70,66 Mrd. EUR

KGV 6,29 Div. Rendite 11,20

WKN 850605

ISIN IT0000072618

Symbol IITSF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Intesa Sanpaolo Buy

13:41 Uhr
Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
3,81 EUR -0,03 EUR -0,77%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo mit einem Kursziel von 4,20 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Chris Hallam senkte seine Ergebnisschätzungen für die Italiener in seinem Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick auf den Quartalsbericht bis 2026 um je etwa ein Prozent pro Jahr./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.10.2024 / 09:45 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Quka / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Buy

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
4,20 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
3,84 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
9,50%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
3,81 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,29%
Analyst Name:
Chris Hallam 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
4,28 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

13:41 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.09.24 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight Barclays Capital
09.09.24 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.08.24 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Deutsche Bank AG
01.08.24 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

