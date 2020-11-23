  • Suche
Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

1,95EUR
+0,02EUR
+1,08%
14:28:05
XQTX
16.12.2020 13:56

Intesa Sanpaolo buy (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Joseph Dickerson verwies in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie auf die Entscheidung der Europäischen Zentralbank (EZB), die nun ein Stück weit vom generellen Dividendenstopp für die Banken abrückt, diese aber auffordert, möglichst bis Ende September 2021 auf Auszahlungen an die Aktionäre zu verzichten. Positiv sei, dass es damit ein Datum für das endgültige Ende des Dividendenbanns gebe, befand der Experte. Negativ aber sei, dass die implizierten Dividendenrenditen generell unter 3 Prozent lägen und damit unter den Erwartungen am Markt./tav/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.12.2020 / 16:19 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.12.2020 / 16:19 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo buy

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1,95 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,95 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Joseph Dickerson 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,24 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

13:56 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
23.11.20 Intesa Sanpaolo overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.11.20 Intesa Sanpaolo buy UBS AG
18.11.20 Intesa Sanpaolo buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.11.20 Intesa Sanpaolo buy UBS AG
