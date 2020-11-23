|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
1,95 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,95 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Joseph Dickerson
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,24 €
|13:56 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
