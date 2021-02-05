NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Intesa Sanpaolo nach Zahlen zum Schlussquartal 2020 auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 2,30 Euro belassen. Angesichts etlicher Sondereffekte sei das Zahlenwerk der italienischen Bank schwere Kost, doch die Geschäftstrends schienen solide zu sein, schrieb Analyst Benjie Creelan-Sandford in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./gl/bek