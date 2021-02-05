  • Suche
Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

2,06EUR
+0,05EUR
+2,64%
05.02.2021
XETRA
2,06EUR
+0,10EUR
+5,31%
05.02.2021
GVIE
05.02.2021 15:06

Intesa Sanpaolo buy (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Intesa Sanpaolo nach Zahlen zum Schlussquartal 2020 auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 2,30 Euro belassen. Angesichts etlicher Sondereffekte sei das Zahlenwerk der italienischen Bank schwere Kost, doch die Geschäftstrends schienen solide zu sein, schrieb Analyst Benjie Creelan-Sandford in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./gl/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.02.2021 / 08:02 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.02.2021 / 08:02 / ET


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo buy

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
2,30 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
2,07 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
10,90%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
2,06 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,52%
Analyst Name:
Benjie Creelan-Sandford 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,27 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

05.02.21 Intesa Sanpaolo buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.02.21 Intesa Sanpaolo overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.02.21 Intesa Sanpaolo buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
27.01.21 Intesa Sanpaolo overweight Barclays Capital
19.01.21 Intesa Sanpaolo overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Kursziele Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

+10,13%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,13%
Ø Kursziel: 2,27
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
Barclays Capital
2 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 €
Credit Suisse Group
3 €
UBS AG
2 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,13%
Ø Kursziel: 2,27
alle Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

05.02.21 Barclays buy
05.02.21 BNP Paribas Outperform
05.02.21 Airbus Conviction Buy List
05.02.21 Airbus Hold
05.02.21 1&1 Drillisch Hold
05.02.21 Siemens Energy buy
05.02.21 HELLA buy
05.02.21 Merck Sell
05.02.21 Linde buy
05.02.21 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Outperform
05.02.21 Deutsche Telekom Outperform
05.02.21 Linde market-perform
05.02.21 Fresenius kaufen
05.02.21 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
05.02.21 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
05.02.21 Intesa Sanpaolo buy
05.02.21 Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
05.02.21 Intesa Sanpaolo buy
05.02.21 RWE kaufen
05.02.21 London Stock Exchange (LSE) Outperform
05.02.21 RWE overweight
05.02.21 Linde add
05.02.21 Linde market-perform
05.02.21 ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Equal weight
05.02.21 Nokia Equal weight
05.02.21 GlaxoSmithKline Underweight
05.02.21 Rheinmetall buy
05.02.21 DWS Group overweight
05.02.21 Deutsche Bank Verkaufen
05.02.21 DWS Group kaufen
05.02.21 RATIONAL Verkaufen
05.02.21 Deutsche Bank Underweight
05.02.21 Unilever Underperform
05.02.21 Daimler Halten
05.02.21 RWE Outperform
05.02.21 Unilever Neutral
05.02.21 Sanofi overweight
05.02.21 VINCI overweight
05.02.21 SAP Outperform
05.02.21 BNP Paribas overweight
05.02.21 Talanx overweight
05.02.21 ASML NV market-perform
05.02.21 Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) Hold
05.02.21 Infineon Halten
05.02.21 Sanofi buy
05.02.21 Delivery Hero neutral
05.02.21 Bayer kaufen
05.02.21 BNP Paribas Conviction Buy List
05.02.21 VINCI buy
05.02.21 RTL Neutral

