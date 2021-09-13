  • Suche
Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

2,38EUR
+0,01EUR
+0,23%
08:26:02
STU
2,38EUR
+0,01EUR
+0,36%
09:10:32
BTE

WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

Hier für 0 Euro handeln mit
mehr Daten anzeigen
16.09.2021 08:26

Intesa Sanpaolo Hold (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,50 auf 2,60 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Kapitalzuteilungspläne im vierten Quartal zusammen mit Signalen eines sich erholenden Kreditwachstums sollten die Dynamik anfachen, schrieb Analyst Benjie Creelan-Sandford in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie zu südeuropäischen Banken. Die Margenaussichten beurteilt der Experte weiter negativ. Die jüngsten Trends seien aber nicht alle schlecht gewesen. BBVA und Unicredit bleiben seine "Top Picks" im südeuropäischen Bankensektor./ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.09.2021 / 09:41 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.09.2021 / 19:05 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Hold

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
2,60 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
2,38 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
9,29%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
2,38 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,36%
Analyst Name:
Benjie Creelan-Sandford 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,82 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

08:26 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
13.09.21 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Deutsche Bank AG
01.09.21 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy UBS AG
16.08.21 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.08.21 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

+18,67%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +18,67%
Ø Kursziel: 2,82
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
UBS AG
3 €
Deutsche Bank AG
3 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
3 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
3,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
3 €
Barclays Capital
3 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
3 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +18,67%
Ø Kursziel: 2,82
alle Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Kursziele

