NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,50 auf 2,60 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Kapitalzuteilungspläne im vierten Quartal zusammen mit Signalen eines sich erholenden Kreditwachstums sollten die Dynamik anfachen, schrieb Analyst Benjie Creelan-Sandford in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie zu südeuropäischen Banken. Die Margenaussichten beurteilt der Experte weiter negativ. Die jüngsten Trends seien aber nicht alle schlecht gewesen. BBVA und Unicredit bleiben seine "Top Picks" im südeuropäischen Bankensektor./ajx