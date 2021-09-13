|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
2,60 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
2,38 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
9,29%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
2,38 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,36%
|
Analyst Name:
Benjie Creelan-Sandford
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,82 €
ETF-Sparplan