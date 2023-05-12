Jefferies & Company Inc.

Intesa Sanpaolo Hold

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,60 auf 2,75 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Die Anhebung der Zinsüberschuss-Prognose für 2023 sei stark, schrieb Analyst Benjie Creelan-Sandford in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie nach den Zahlen des ersten Quartals der italienischen Bank. Weil auch die harte Kernkapitalquote beeindrucke, gehe er nun von einem Aktienrückkaufprogramm im Volumen von 1,7 Milliarden Euro im Jahr 2024 aus, so der Experte. Seine Gewinnschätzungen erhöhte er bis 2025./ajx/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.05.2023 / 12:58 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.05.2023 / 12:58 / ET

