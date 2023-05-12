Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie
WKN 850605
ISIN IT0000072618
Symbol IITSF
Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,60 auf 2,75 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Die Anhebung der Zinsüberschuss-Prognose für 2023 sei stark, schrieb Analyst Benjie Creelan-Sandford in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie nach den Zahlen des ersten Quartals der italienischen Bank. Weil auch die harte Kernkapitalquote beeindrucke, gehe er nun von einem Aktienrückkaufprogramm im Volumen von 1,7 Milliarden Euro im Jahr 2024 aus, so der Experte. Seine Gewinnschätzungen erhöhte er bis 2025./ajx/zb
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.05.2023 / 12:58 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.05.2023 / 12:58 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
2,75 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
2,41 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
14,20%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
2,43 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,15%
|
Analyst Name:
Benjie Creelan-Sandford
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
3,14 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|12.05.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.05.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.05.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.05.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|09.05.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.08.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|26.03.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo verkaufen
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
