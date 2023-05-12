DAX 15.914 +0,5%ESt50 4.318 +0,2%TDax 3.230 +0,4%Dow 33.301 +0,0%Nas 12.285 -0,4%Bitcoin 24.457 -1,2%Euro 1,0938 +0,1%Öl 74,17 -1,7%Gold 2.011 +0,0%
Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

2,43 EUR +0,04 EUR +1,63 %
STU
2,42 EUR +0,01 EUR +0,39 %
GVIE
Marktkap.44,09 Mrd. EUR

WKN 850605

ISIN IT0000072618

Symbol IITSF

Jefferies & Company Inc.

Intesa Sanpaolo Hold

12.05.23
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,60 auf 2,75 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Die Anhebung der Zinsüberschuss-Prognose für 2023 sei stark, schrieb Analyst Benjie Creelan-Sandford in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie nach den Zahlen des ersten Quartals der italienischen Bank. Weil auch die harte Kernkapitalquote beeindrucke, gehe er nun von einem Aktienrückkaufprogramm im Volumen von 1,7 Milliarden Euro im Jahr 2024 aus, so der Experte. Seine Gewinnschätzungen erhöhte er bis 2025./ajx/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.05.2023 / 12:58 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.05.2023 / 12:58 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
2,75 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
2,41 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
14,20%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
2,43 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,15%
Analyst Name:
Benjie Creelan-Sandford 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
3,14 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

