Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

2,62 EUR +0,05 EUR +1,79 %
STU
2,62 EUR +0,05 EUR +1,77 %
BTE
Marktkap. 46,34 Mrd. EUR

WKN 850605

ISIN IT0000072618

Symbol IITSF

Jefferies & Company Inc.

Intesa Sanpaolo Hold

14:51 Uhr
Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
Intesa Sanpaolo
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
2,62 EUR 0,05 EUR 1,79%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo nach Quartalszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 2,75 Euro belassen. Der Nettogewinn der italienischen Großbank habe die Konsensschätzung um gut ein Fünftel übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Marco Nicolai in einer ersten Einschätzung am Freitag./bek/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.07.2023 / 07:43 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.07.2023 / 07:43 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Hold

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
2,75 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
2,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
5,77%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
2,62 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,06%
Analyst Name:
Marco Nicolai 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
3,14 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.