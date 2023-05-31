Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie
WKN 850605
ISIN IT0000072618
Symbol IITSF
Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo nach Quartalszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 2,75 Euro belassen. Der Nettogewinn der italienischen Großbank habe die Konsensschätzung um gut ein Fünftel übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Marco Nicolai in einer ersten Einschätzung am Freitag./bek/zb
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.07.2023 / 07:43 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.07.2023 / 07:43 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
2,75 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
2,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
5,77%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
2,62 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,06%
|
Analyst Name:
Marco Nicolai
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
3,14 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|14:51
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:46
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.07.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|17.07.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.07.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
