Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

1,62EUR
+0,03EUR
+1,76%
10:36:04
XETRA
05.10.2020 08:06

Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Bewertung der Papiere der Intesa Sanpaolo bei einem Kursziel von 2,15 Euro mit "Neutral" wieder aufgenommen. Starke Managementleistungen würden bei der italienischen Bank angemessen honoriert, schrieb Analyst Jean-Francois Neuez in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die Bewertung liege deutlich über dem historischen Schnitt und auch leicht über der europäischen Konkurrenz./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.10.2020 / 01:49 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
2,15 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,63 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
32,03%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,62 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
33,09%
Analyst Name:
Jean-Francois Neuez 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,06 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

