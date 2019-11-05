NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 2,10 Euro belassen. Bei der italienischen Großbank hätten das Handelsergebnis und die Provisionserträge positiv überrascht, schrieb Analyst Kian Abouhossein in einer ersten Reaktion am Dienstag. Die Kosten und die Nettozinseinnahmen hingegen hätten sich im Rahmen der Erwartungen bewegt./la/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.11.2019 / 12:54 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.11.2019 / 12:55 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.