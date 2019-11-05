finanzen.net
Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

05.11.2019 15:16
Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 2,10 Euro belassen. Bei der italienischen Großbank hätten das Handelsergebnis und die Provisionserträge positiv überrascht, schrieb Analyst Kian Abouhossein in einer ersten Reaktion am Dienstag. Die Kosten und die Nettozinseinnahmen hingegen hätten sich im Rahmen der Erwartungen bewegt./la/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.11.2019 / 12:54 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.11.2019 / 12:55 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		Kursziel:
2,10 EUR
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		Kurs*:
2,30 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-8,70%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		Kurs aktuell:
2,34 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-10,26%
Analyst Name:
Kian Abouhossein		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
2,17 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

17:06 UhrIntesa Sanpaolo UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
15:16 UhrIntesa Sanpaolo NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
14:51 UhrIntesa Sanpaolo UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
14:41 UhrIntesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.11.2019Intesa Sanpaolo UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
20.09.2019Intesa Sanpaolo buyHSBC
02.08.2019Intesa Sanpaolo buyHSBC
23.07.2019Intesa Sanpaolo buyHSBC
22.07.2019Intesa Sanpaolo buyDeutsche Bank AG
09.07.2019Intesa Sanpaolo buyHSBC
15:16 UhrIntesa Sanpaolo NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.10.2019Intesa Sanpaolo NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.10.2019Intesa Sanpaolo NeutralUBS AG
04.10.2019Intesa Sanpaolo NeutralUBS AG
05.09.2019Intesa Sanpaolo NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
17:06 UhrIntesa Sanpaolo UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
14:51 UhrIntesa Sanpaolo UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
14:41 UhrIntesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.11.2019Intesa Sanpaolo UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
01.11.2019Intesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

16:02 Uhr
Gewinn von Intesa Sanpaolo schnellt um 25 Prozent in die Höhe (Reuters)
14:11 Uhr
Intesa Sanpaolo steigert Gewinn überraschend stark (dpa-afx)
03.11.19
Ausblick: Intesa Sanpaolo stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
30.09.19
Die Expertenmeinungen zur Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie im September 2019 (finanzen.net)
31.08.19
Analysten sehen für Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie schwarz (finanzen.net)
11.08.19
Unicredit und Intesa Sanpaolo: Polit-Chaos in Rom trifft vor allem die Banken (Handelsblatt)
04.08.19
Intesa Sanpaolo stellte das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
31.07.19
Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats (finanzen.net)

Kursziele Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

-7,66%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -7,66%
Ø Kursziel: 2,17
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 4
Sell: 5
1,6
1,8
2
2,2
2,4
2,6
CFRA
2,20 
Kepler Cheuvreux
2,60 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1,85 
Deutsche Bank AG
2,70 
Morgan Stanley
2,20 
HSBC
2,50 
Credit Suisse Group
1,70 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2,15 
Jefferies & Company Inc.
1,70 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2,10 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -7,66%
Ø Kursziel: 2,17
alle Intesa Sanpaolo Kursziele

