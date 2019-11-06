NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo nach Quartalszahlen von 2,10 auf 2,20 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Kian Abouhossein erhöhte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie die Schätzungen für den bereinigten Gewinn je Aktie der italienischen Großbank für die Jahre 2019 bis 2020. Das Geldhaus dürfte von höheren Erlösen im Handelsgeschäft und von niedrigeren Rückstellungen profitieren./bek/he



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.11.2019 / 17:53 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.11.2019 / 17:53 / BST





Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.