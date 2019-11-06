|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
2,20 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
2,33 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-5,58%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
2,33 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-5,58%
|Analyst Name:
Kian Abouhossein
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,21 EUR
|21:11 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:41 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10:46 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|HSBC
|05.11.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.11.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:41 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10:46 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|HSBC
|20.09.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|HSBC
|02.08.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|HSBC
|23.07.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|HSBC
|21:11 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.11.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.10.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.10.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.10.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.11.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.11.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.11.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.11.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.11.2019
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
