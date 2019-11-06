finanzen.net
06.11.2019
Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo nach Quartalszahlen von 2,10 auf 2,20 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Kian Abouhossein erhöhte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie die Schätzungen für den bereinigten Gewinn je Aktie der italienischen Großbank für die Jahre 2019 bis 2020. Das Geldhaus dürfte von höheren Erlösen im Handelsgeschäft und von niedrigeren Rückstellungen profitieren./bek/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.11.2019 / 17:53 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.11.2019 / 17:53 / BST


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		Kursziel:
2,20 EUR
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		Kurs*:
2,33 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-5,58%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		Kurs aktuell:
2,33 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-5,58%
Analyst Name:
Kian Abouhossein		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
2,21 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

21:11 UhrIntesa Sanpaolo NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
13:41 UhrIntesa Sanpaolo buyKepler Cheuvreux
10:46 UhrIntesa Sanpaolo buyHSBC
05.11.2019Intesa Sanpaolo UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
05.11.2019Intesa Sanpaolo NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
13:41 UhrIntesa Sanpaolo buyKepler Cheuvreux
10:46 UhrIntesa Sanpaolo buyHSBC
20.09.2019Intesa Sanpaolo buyHSBC
02.08.2019Intesa Sanpaolo buyHSBC
23.07.2019Intesa Sanpaolo buyHSBC
21:11 UhrIntesa Sanpaolo NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.11.2019Intesa Sanpaolo NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.10.2019Intesa Sanpaolo NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.10.2019Intesa Sanpaolo NeutralUBS AG
04.10.2019Intesa Sanpaolo NeutralUBS AG
05.11.2019Intesa Sanpaolo UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
05.11.2019Intesa Sanpaolo UnderperformJefferies & Company Inc.
05.11.2019Intesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.11.2019Intesa Sanpaolo UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
01.11.2019Intesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Einstufung "Buy"
Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie stärker: HSBC hebt Ziel für Intesa Sanpaolo an
Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,50 auf 2,70 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.
05.11.19
Gewinn von Intesa Sanpaolo schnellt um 25 Prozent in die Höhe (Reuters)
05.11.19
Intesa Sanpaolo steigert Gewinn überraschend stark (dpa-afx)
03.11.19
Ausblick: Intesa Sanpaolo stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
30.09.19
Die Expertenmeinungen zur Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie im September 2019 (finanzen.net)
31.08.19
Analysten sehen für Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie schwarz (finanzen.net)
11.08.19
Unicredit und Intesa Sanpaolo: Polit-Chaos in Rom trifft vor allem die Banken (Handelsblatt)
04.08.19
Intesa Sanpaolo stellte das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
31.07.19
Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

