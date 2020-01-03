finanzen.net

Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

3.1.2020
Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,20 auf 2,40 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analystin Delphine Lee aktualisierte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie ihr Bewertungsmodell für die italienische Bank. Etwas höhere Gewinnschätzungen in den Jahren 2019 bis 2021 reflektierten unter anderem höhere Annahmen für das Nettozinseinkommen und die Provisionserträge im vierten Quartal./tih/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.01.2020 / 17:35 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.01.2020 / 17:54 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
2,40 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
2,35 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
2,18%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
2,35 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,02%
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,31 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

03.01.20 Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.12.19 Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral UBS AG
20.12.19 Intesa Sanpaolo buy Kepler Cheuvreux
19.12.19 Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
22.11.19 Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform RBC Capital Markets
Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

05.02.19
Intesa Sanpaolo gibt Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)
Übernahme
Intesa kauft Mehrheit an RBM für hunderte Millionen
Intesa Sanpaolo will den Krankenversicherer RBM Assicurazione Salute übernehmen.
RSS Feed
Kursziele Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

-1,89%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -1,89%
Ø Kursziel: 2,31
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
1,6
1,8
2
2,2
2,4
Morgan Stanley
2 €
Deutsche Bank AG
3 €
Credit Suisse Group
2 €
RBC Capital Markets
2 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2 €
HSBC
3 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2 €
UBS AG
2 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
3 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -1,89%
Ø Kursziel: 2,31
alle Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Kursziele

