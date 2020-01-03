|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
2,40 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
2,35 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
2,18%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
2,35 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,02%
|
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,31 €
|03.01.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.12.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.12.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.12.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.11.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.01.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.12.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.12.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.12.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.11.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.12.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|18.11.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|HSBC
|06.11.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|06.11.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|HSBC
|20.09.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|HSBC
|19.12.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.11.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.11.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.11.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.11.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.01.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.12.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.11.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.11.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.11.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
