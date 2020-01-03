NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,20 auf 2,40 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analystin Delphine Lee aktualisierte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie ihr Bewertungsmodell für die italienische Bank. Etwas höhere Gewinnschätzungen in den Jahren 2019 bis 2021 reflektierten unter anderem höhere Annahmen für das Nettozinseinkommen und die Provisionserträge im vierten Quartal./tih/he



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.01.2020 / 17:35 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.01.2020 / 17:54 / GMT



