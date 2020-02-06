|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
2,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
2,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-3,94%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
2,53 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,19%
|
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,41 €
|15:09 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|15:10 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo verkaufen
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15:09 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|15:10 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo verkaufen
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.01.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.12.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|18.11.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|HSBC
|06.11.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|05.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo verkaufen
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.01.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.01.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15:09 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|15:10 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16:24 Uhr
|Apple Neutral
|16:23 Uhr
|freenet Sell
|16:23 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse Halten
|16:19 Uhr
|Tesla market-perform
|15:51 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|15:49 Uhr
|Vodafone Group buy
|15:27 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse buy
|13:30 Uhr
|HHLA Halten
|13:20 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp Halten
|12:39 Uhr
|Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) Halten
|12:24 Uhr
|Apple overweight
|12:18 Uhr
|KION GROUP buy
|12:14 Uhr
|HSBC Neutral
|12:13 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|11:54 Uhr
|JOST Werke buy
|11:52 Uhr
|Varta Sell
|11:51 Uhr
|PATRIZIA Immobilien buy
|11:50 Uhr
|HUGO BOSS buy
|11:50 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|11:49 Uhr
|DEUTZ buy
|11:47 Uhr
|Elmos Semiconductor buy
|11:46 Uhr
|CompuGroup Medical buy
|11:09 Uhr
|AstraZeneca buy
|11:08 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp buy
|11:06 Uhr
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|11:03 Uhr
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|11:01 Uhr
|Alstom Hold
|11:00 Uhr
|Linde buy
|10:58 Uhr
|METRO (St.) Hold
|10:56 Uhr
|PATRIZIA Immobilien buy
|10:55 Uhr
|Varta Reduce
|10:54 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement Hold
|10:53 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement buy
|10:52 Uhr
|Alstom buy
|10:52 Uhr
|VINCI buy
|10:51 Uhr
|Inditex buy
|10:38 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|09:34 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement Neutral
|09:31 Uhr
|Telefonica buy
|09:30 Uhr
|Siltronic Hold
|09:29 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse buy
|09:11 Uhr
|Merck Hold
|09:11 Uhr
|Alstom Hold
|08:58 Uhr
|VINCI Sector Perform
|08:55 Uhr
|HSBC Conviction Buy List
|08:40 Uhr
|PATRIZIA Immobilien buy
|08:29 Uhr
|PATRIZIA Immobilien add
|08:03 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|07:53 Uhr
|Roche overweight
|07:48 Uhr
|HSBC Underweight
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2020 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q4 2019) Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan