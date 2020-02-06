finanzen.net
☆ ☆ ☆ NEU: 6,75 % Deutschland Aktienanleihe auf 📈 Continental 📈 E.ON 📈 Münchener Rück - Jetzt handeln! ☆ ☆ ☆ -w-

Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

2,53EUR
-0,01EUR
-0,20%
17:35:57
XETRA
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
18.02.2020 15:10

Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo nach Ankündigung der Übernahme von Unione di Banche Italiane auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 2,50 Euro belassen. Analystin Delphine Lee sprach in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie von einem alles in allem überraschenden Schritt der italienischen Großbank. Mit dem Deal wolle Intesa wohl vor allem Synergien schaffen, um von 2021 an nachhaltig eine Dividende von über 0,20 Euro je Aktie ausschütten zu können./la/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.02.2020 / 03:59 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.02.2020 / 04:06 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

SocGenBanner

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
2,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
2,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-3,94%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
2,53 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,19%
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,41 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

15:09 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral UBS AG
15:10 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.02.20 Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral UBS AG
05.02.20 Intesa Sanpaolo verkaufen Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.02.20 Intesa Sanpaolo buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Konsolidierung
Intesa Sanpaolo will kleinere UBI Banca übernehmen
Die Großbank Intesa Sanpaolo leitet eine Konsolidierung im italienischen Bankensektor ein und legt ein Übernahmeangebot von 4,86 Milliarden Euro in Aktien für den kleineren Wettbewerber UBI Banca vor.
18:04 Uhr
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Etwas leichter - Aufwärtstrend intakt (Dow Jones)
16:02 Uhr
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Verluste eingegrenzt - Normale Konsolidierung (Dow Jones)
14:15 Uhr
Italien: Großbank Intesa Sanpaolo will Konkurrenten UBI Banca übernehmen (Spiegel Online)
12:27 Uhr
Milliardenschwere Bankenfusion in Italien - Intesa schluckt UBI Banca (Reuters)
12:24 Uhr
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Apple-Warnung wirft DAX zurück (Dow Jones)
12:17 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS belässt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 2,60 Euro (dpa-afx)
11:26 Uhr
Italian bank Intesa SanPaolo offers to buy smaller rival (Seattle Times)
10:40 Uhr
Intesa Sanpaolo mit Hammernews: UBI Banca soll geschluckt werden (Der Aktionär)
Konsolidierung
Intesa Sanpaolo will kleinere UBI Banca übernehmen
Die Großbank Intesa Sanpaolo leitet eine Konsolidierung im italienischen Bankensektor ein und legt ein Übernahmeangebot von 4,86 Milliarden Euro in Aktien für den kleineren Wettbewerber UBI Banca vor.
18:04 Uhr
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Etwas leichter - Aufwärtstrend intakt (Dow Jones)
16:02 Uhr
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Verluste eingegrenzt - Normale Konsolidierung (Dow Jones)
14:15 Uhr
Italien: Großbank Intesa Sanpaolo will Konkurrenten UBI Banca übernehmen (Spiegel Online)
12:27 Uhr
Milliardenschwere Bankenfusion in Italien - Intesa schluckt UBI Banca (Reuters)
12:24 Uhr
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Apple-Warnung wirft DAX zurück (Dow Jones)
12:17 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS belässt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 2,60 Euro (dpa-afx)
10:40 Uhr
Intesa Sanpaolo mit Hammernews: UBI Banca soll geschluckt werden (Der Aktionär)
09:40 Uhr
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Chip-Werte unter Druck nach Apple-Warnung (Dow Jones)
Konsolidierung
Intesa Sanpaolo will kleinere UBI Banca übernehmen
Die Großbank Intesa Sanpaolo leitet eine Konsolidierung im italienischen Bankensektor ein und legt ein Übernahmeangebot von 4,86 Milliarden Euro in Aktien für den kleineren Wettbewerber UBI Banca vor.
02.02.20
Renditen von bis zu 10%: Diese europäischen Aktien glänzen mit ihren Dividenden (finanzen.net)
03.02.20
DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow letztlich fester -- Wirecard erwartet keine Einschränkung im Singapur-Geschäft -- Tesla-Aktie von Kursziel angeschoben -- Siemens Healthineers, Bechtle, Infineon im Fokus (finanzen.net)
19.12.19
DAX schließt mit kleinem Minus -- Dow beendet Tag höher -- Tesla-Aktie reißt 400-Dollar-Marke -- Sparkurs und SUVs erhöhen VW-Betriebsgewinn -- Wirecard, Vonovia, Amadeus FiRe, Deutsche Bank im Fokus (finanzen.net)
05.11.19
DAX schließt wenig bewegt -- US-Börsen: Neue Rekorde -- Wirecard kauft zu -- Uber mit tiefroten Zahlen -- Evonik: Umsatzwarnung -- Vonovia, FUCHS PETROLUB, Schaeffler, HUGO BOSS im Fokus (finanzen.net)
20.11.19
DAX schließt leichter -- US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Kein Testat für singapurische Wirecard-Tochter -- Lufthansa-Schlichtung geplatzt -- Conti, Rheinmetall, Daimler, Uber, Merck im Fokus (finanzen.net)
20.12.19
DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen in Rekordlaune -- Nike steigert Gewinn kräftig -- VW in Australien zu Millionenstrafe verdonnert -- Google, JUST EAT, Shell, GfK, Henkel, BBVA im Fokus (finanzen.net)
07:05 Uhr
DAX schließt schwächer -- Coronavirus: Apple mit Umsatzwarnung -- Tesla profitiert von Batterienliefervertrag -- Goldpreis auf Rekordhoch -- HeidelbergCement, Deutsche Börse, HSBC, BHP im Fokus (finanzen.net)
29.03.19
Unicredit, Intesa Sanpaolo, Deutsche Bank - EZB signalisiert Hilfe (eToro)
Konsolidierung
Intesa Sanpaolo will kleinere UBI Banca übernehmen
Die Großbank Intesa Sanpaolo leitet eine Konsolidierung im italienischen Bankensektor ein und legt ein Übernahmeangebot von 4,86 Milliarden Euro in Aktien für den kleineren Wettbewerber UBI Banca vor.
02.02.20
Renditen von bis zu 10%: Diese europäischen Aktien glänzen mit ihren Dividenden (finanzen.net)
03.02.20
DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow letztlich fester -- Wirecard erwartet keine Einschränkung im Singapur-Geschäft -- Tesla-Aktie von Kursziel angeschoben -- Siemens Healthineers, Bechtle, Infineon im Fokus (finanzen.net)
19.12.19
DAX schließt mit kleinem Minus -- Dow beendet Tag höher -- Tesla-Aktie reißt 400-Dollar-Marke -- Sparkurs und SUVs erhöhen VW-Betriebsgewinn -- Wirecard, Vonovia, Amadeus FiRe, Deutsche Bank im Fokus (finanzen.net)
05.11.19
DAX schließt wenig bewegt -- US-Börsen: Neue Rekorde -- Wirecard kauft zu -- Uber mit tiefroten Zahlen -- Evonik: Umsatzwarnung -- Vonovia, FUCHS PETROLUB, Schaeffler, HUGO BOSS im Fokus (finanzen.net)
20.11.19
DAX schließt leichter -- US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Kein Testat für singapurische Wirecard-Tochter -- Lufthansa-Schlichtung geplatzt -- Conti, Rheinmetall, Daimler, Uber, Merck im Fokus (finanzen.net)
20.12.19
DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen in Rekordlaune -- Nike steigert Gewinn kräftig -- VW in Australien zu Millionenstrafe verdonnert -- Google, JUST EAT, Shell, GfK, Henkel, BBVA im Fokus (finanzen.net)
07:05 Uhr
DAX schließt schwächer -- Coronavirus: Apple mit Umsatzwarnung -- Tesla profitiert von Batterienliefervertrag -- Goldpreis auf Rekordhoch -- HeidelbergCement, Deutsche Börse, HSBC, BHP im Fokus (finanzen.net)
29.03.19
Unicredit, Intesa Sanpaolo, Deutsche Bank - EZB signalisiert Hilfe (eToro)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Newsmehr Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. News
RSS Feed
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

-4,79%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -4,79%
Ø Kursziel: 2,41
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
1,6
1,8
2
2,2
2,4
Kepler Cheuvreux
3 €
HSBC
3 €
RBC Capital Markets
2 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 €
Deutsche Bank AG
3,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
2 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
3 €
UBS AG
3 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -4,79%
Ø Kursziel: 2,41
alle Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

16:24 Uhr Apple Neutral
16:23 Uhr freenet Sell
16:23 Uhr Deutsche Börse Halten
16:19 Uhr Tesla market-perform
15:51 Uhr Deutsche Telekom buy
15:49 Uhr Vodafone Group buy
15:27 Uhr Deutsche Börse buy
13:30 Uhr HHLA Halten
13:20 Uhr thyssenkrupp Halten
12:39 Uhr Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) Halten
12:24 Uhr Apple overweight
12:18 Uhr KION GROUP buy
12:14 Uhr HSBC Neutral
12:13 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
11:54 Uhr JOST Werke buy
11:52 Uhr Varta Sell
11:51 Uhr PATRIZIA Immobilien buy
11:50 Uhr HUGO BOSS buy
11:50 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Hold
11:49 Uhr DEUTZ buy
11:47 Uhr Elmos Semiconductor buy
11:46 Uhr CompuGroup Medical buy
11:09 Uhr AstraZeneca buy
11:08 Uhr thyssenkrupp buy
11:06 Uhr EssilorLuxottica buy
11:03 Uhr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
11:01 Uhr Alstom Hold
11:00 Uhr Linde buy
10:58 Uhr METRO (St.) Hold
10:56 Uhr PATRIZIA Immobilien buy
10:55 Uhr Varta Reduce
10:54 Uhr HeidelbergCement Hold
10:53 Uhr HeidelbergCement buy
10:52 Uhr Alstom buy
10:52 Uhr VINCI buy
10:51 Uhr Inditex buy
10:38 Uhr Deutsche Börse Hold
09:34 Uhr HeidelbergCement Neutral
09:31 Uhr Telefonica buy
09:30 Uhr Siltronic Hold
09:29 Uhr Deutsche Börse buy
09:11 Uhr Merck Hold
09:11 Uhr Alstom Hold
08:58 Uhr VINCI Sector Perform
08:55 Uhr HSBC Conviction Buy List
08:40 Uhr PATRIZIA Immobilien buy
08:29 Uhr PATRIZIA Immobilien add
08:03 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
07:53 Uhr Roche overweight
07:48 Uhr HSBC Underweight

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q4 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Ein Gericht hat die Rodung für die Tesla-Fabrik in Brandenburg gestoppt. Wie finden sie diese Entscheidung?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse mehr anzeigen