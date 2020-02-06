NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo nach Ankündigung der Übernahme von Unione di Banche Italiane auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 2,50 Euro belassen. Analystin Delphine Lee sprach in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie von einem alles in allem überraschenden Schritt der italienischen Großbank. Mit dem Deal wolle Intesa wohl vor allem Synergien schaffen, um von 2021 an nachhaltig eine Dividende von über 0,20 Euro je Aktie ausschütten zu können./la/zb



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.02.2020 / 03:59 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.02.2020 / 04:06 / GMT



