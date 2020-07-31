finanzen.net

31.07.2020 08:41

Intesa Sanpaolo overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Intesa Sanpaolo mit "Overweight" und einem Kursziel von 2,30 Euro in die Bewertung wieder aufgenommen. Mit einer Übernahme der Bank UBI würde die italienische Großbank in den nördlichen Landesteilen bei den Marktanteilen die kritische Masse erreichen, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Auch die Qualität der verwalteten Anlagen würde sich insgesamt verbessern. Die Vorteile des Deals seien noch nicht ausreichend in den Kurs eingepreist./bek/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.07.2020 / 21:48 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.07.2020 / 01:07 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo overweight

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
2,30 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
1,74 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
31,93%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,78 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
28,97%
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,94 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

31.07.20 Intesa Sanpaolo overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.07.20 Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral UBS AG
10.07.20 Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral UBS AG
08.07.20 Intesa Sanpaolo buy Kepler Cheuvreux
01.07.20 Intesa Sanpaolo buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
