NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Intesa Sanpaolo mit "Overweight" und einem Kursziel von 2,30 Euro in die Bewertung wieder aufgenommen. Mit einer Übernahme der Bank UBI würde die italienische Großbank in den nördlichen Landesteilen bei den Marktanteilen die kritische Masse erreichen, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Auch die Qualität der verwalteten Anlagen würde sich insgesamt verbessern. Die Vorteile des Deals seien noch nicht ausreichend in den Kurs eingepreist./bek/mis