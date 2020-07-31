|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
2,30 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
1,74 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
31,93%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,78 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
28,97%
|
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,94 €
