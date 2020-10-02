finanzen.net
Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

1,59EUR
Â±0,00EUR
-0,04%
02.10.2020
XETRA
1,58EUR
-0,01EUR
-0,44%
02.10.2020
BTE
02.10.2020 13:51

Intesa Sanpaolo overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Konsolidierung im europäischen Bankengewerbe dürfte sich vor allem in Italien fortsetzen, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Allerdings hätten die dortigen Risiken für Übernahmeinteressenten zugenommen./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.10.2020 / 20:00 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.10.2020 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo overweight

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
1,57 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,59 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,05 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

02.10.20 Intesa Sanpaolo overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.09.20 Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform Credit Suisse Group
01.09.20 Intesa Sanpaolo buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11.08.20 Intesa Sanpaolo Sell Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07.08.20 Intesa Sanpaolo buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Kursziele Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

+28,91%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +28,91%
Ø Kursziel: 2,05
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
1,4
1,6
1,8
2
2,2
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 €
Credit Suisse Group
3 €
UBS AG
2 €
Deutsche Bank AG
2 €
Oddo BHF
2 €
HSBC
2 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
2 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +28,91%
Ø Kursziel: 2,05
alle Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Kursziele

