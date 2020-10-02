NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Konsolidierung im europäischen Bankengewerbe dürfte sich vor allem in Italien fortsetzen, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Allerdings hätten die dortigen Risiken für Übernahmeinteressenten zugenommen./edh/ag