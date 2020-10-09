|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
2,20 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
1,58 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
38,92%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,57 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
40,13%
|
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,10 €
|08:16 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.10.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.10.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.10.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.09.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
