NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,30 auf 2,20 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Während sich die Investoren bei den italienischen Banken hauptsächlich auf Rückstellungen und die Kapitalentwicklung konzentriert hätten, seien die Herausforderungen beim Zinsüberschuss auf der Strecke geblieben, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Im kommenden Jahr drohe den Instituten mit dem Auslaufen staatlicher Unterstützung und steigenden notleidenden Krediten ein verschärfter Preiswettbewerb./edh/ck