21.10.2020 08:16

Intesa Sanpaolo overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 2,30 auf 2,20 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Während sich die Investoren bei den italienischen Banken hauptsächlich auf Rückstellungen und die Kapitalentwicklung konzentriert hätten, seien die Herausforderungen beim Zinsüberschuss auf der Strecke geblieben, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Im kommenden Jahr drohe den Instituten mit dem Auslaufen staatlicher Unterstützung und steigenden notleidenden Krediten ein verschärfter Preiswettbewerb./edh/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.10.2020 / 22:27 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.10.2020 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo overweight

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
2,20 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
1,58 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
38,92%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,57 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
40,13%
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,10 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

