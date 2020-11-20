|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
2,40 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
1,88 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
27,66%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,88 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
27,39%
|
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,25 €
|11.08.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|26.03.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo verkaufen
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.10.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.07.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.07.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.06.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
