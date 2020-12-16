  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Aktienhandel ohne Kaufprovision, ohne Depotgebühr- jetzt bei eToro kostenlos anmelden und investieren! eToro - die führende Social Trading Plattform-w-

Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

1,95EUR
+0,01EUR
+0,50%
16:06:00
XETRA
1,95EUR
+0,01EUR
+0,38%
16:48:59
GVIE
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
17.12.2020 16:36

Intesa Sanpaolo overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2,40 Euro belassen. Analystin Delphine Lee passte ihr Bewertungsmodell für die italienische Großbank in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie an die jüngsten Dividendenempfehlungen der Europäischen Zentralbank (EZB) an./edh/ck

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Intesa Sanpaolo
Long
 SB7NAA 4,61
4,25
BEST Unlimited Bull auf Intesa Sanpaolo
Long
 SD1DQE 8,61
2,28
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SB7NAA, SD1DQE. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.12.2020 / 13:02 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.12.2020 / 13:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo overweight

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
2,40 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
1,95 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
23,08%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,95 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,90%
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,24 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

16:36 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.12.20 Intesa Sanpaolo buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
23.11.20 Intesa Sanpaolo overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.11.20 Intesa Sanpaolo buy UBS AG
18.11.20 Intesa Sanpaolo buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

+14,54%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +14,54%
Ø Kursziel: 2,24
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
UBS AG
2 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
2 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 €
Credit Suisse Group
3 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +14,54%
Ø Kursziel: 2,24
alle Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

15:45 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
15:45 Uhr BAT overweight
15:39 Uhr SAP Neutral
14:42 Uhr Under Armour buy
13:23 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE Halten
13:04 Uhr ArcelorMittal buy
12:53 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. kaufen
12:52 Uhr BNP Paribas overweight
12:51 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE Neutral
11:11 Uhr LPKF Laser Electronics buy
11:06 Uhr DIC Asset buy
11:04 Uhr Vossloh buy
11:02 Uhr Continental buy
10:37 Uhr Inditex Outperform
10:35 Uhr Dürr add
10:01 Uhr LPKF Laser Electronics buy
09:51 Uhr Rio Tinto overweight
09:49 Uhr Rio Tinto Sector Perform
09:39 Uhr Fraport Verkaufen
09:35 Uhr Lufthansa Underweight
09:35 Uhr easyJet Equal-Weight
09:34 Uhr Ryanair overweight
09:21 Uhr Wizz Air overweight
09:19 Uhr Fraport Equal-Weight
09:18 Uhr VINCI overweight
09:00 Uhr EVOTEC add
08:51 Uhr Zalando buy
08:46 Uhr EVOTEC Outperform
07:53 Uhr LLoyd Fonds Kaufen
07:37 Uhr Nokia Neutral
07:36 Uhr Siemens buy
07:35 Uhr SAP buy
07:28 Uhr Deutsche Börse buy
07:26 Uhr DEUTZ Hold
07:25 Uhr ArcelorMittal buy
07:17 Uhr Delivery Hero buy
07:15 Uhr SAFRAN overweight
07:11 Uhr Ceconomy St. Underweight
16.12.20 GlaxoSmithKline kaufen
16.12.20 Nokia Neutral
16.12.20 STMicroelectronics Sell
16.12.20 ASML NV buy
16.12.20 Südzucker kaufen
16.12.20 AstraZeneca Verkaufen
16.12.20 Sanofi Halten
16.12.20 Santander Neutral
16.12.20 Hapag-Lloyd Sell
16.12.20 K+S add
16.12.20 thyssenkrupp Underweight
16.12.20 Reckitt Benckiser overweight

Top-Rankings

Schwarzbuch 2020: So wurden Steuergelder verbrannt
So wurden 2020 Steuergelder verschwendet
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Zum Eindämmen der sich weiter stark ausbreitenden Corona-Pandemie gibt es in Deutschland vor Weihnachten einen harten Lockdown. Halten Sie dies für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen