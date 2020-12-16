|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
2,40 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
1,95 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
23,08%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,95 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,90%
|
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,24 €
|16:36 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.12.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16:36 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.12.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16:36 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.12.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.08.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|26.03.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo verkaufen
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.10.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.07.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.07.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.06.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|15:45 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|15:45 Uhr
|BAT overweight
|15:39 Uhr
|SAP Neutral
|14:42 Uhr
|Under Armour buy
|13:23 Uhr
|WACKER CHEMIE Halten
|13:04 Uhr
|ArcelorMittal buy
|12:53 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. kaufen
|12:52 Uhr
|BNP Paribas overweight
|12:51 Uhr
|WACKER CHEMIE Neutral
|11:11 Uhr
|LPKF Laser Electronics buy
|11:06 Uhr
|DIC Asset buy
|11:04 Uhr
|Vossloh buy
|11:02 Uhr
|Continental buy
|10:37 Uhr
|Inditex Outperform
|10:35 Uhr
|Dürr add
|10:01 Uhr
|LPKF Laser Electronics buy
|09:51 Uhr
|Rio Tinto overweight
|09:49 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|09:39 Uhr
|Fraport Verkaufen
|09:35 Uhr
|Lufthansa Underweight
|09:35 Uhr
|easyJet Equal-Weight
|09:34 Uhr
|Ryanair overweight
|09:21 Uhr
|Wizz Air overweight
|09:19 Uhr
|Fraport Equal-Weight
|09:18 Uhr
|VINCI overweight
|09:00 Uhr
|EVOTEC add
|08:51 Uhr
|Zalando buy
|08:46 Uhr
|EVOTEC Outperform
|07:53 Uhr
|LLoyd Fonds Kaufen
|07:37 Uhr
|Nokia Neutral
|07:36 Uhr
|Siemens buy
|07:35 Uhr
|SAP buy
|07:28 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse buy
|07:26 Uhr
|DEUTZ Hold
|07:25 Uhr
|ArcelorMittal buy
|07:17 Uhr
|Delivery Hero buy
|07:15 Uhr
|SAFRAN overweight
|07:11 Uhr
|Ceconomy St. Underweight
|16.12.20
|GlaxoSmithKline kaufen
|16.12.20
|Nokia Neutral
|16.12.20
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|16.12.20
|ASML NV buy
|16.12.20
|Südzucker kaufen
|16.12.20
|AstraZeneca Verkaufen
|16.12.20
|Sanofi Halten
|16.12.20
|Santander Neutral
|16.12.20
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|16.12.20
|K+S add
|16.12.20
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|16.12.20
|Reckitt Benckiser overweight
|Schwarzbuch 2020: So wurden Steuergelder verbrannt So wurden 2020 Steuergelder verschwendet
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan