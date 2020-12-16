NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2,40 Euro belassen. Analystin Delphine Lee passte ihr Bewertungsmodell für die italienische Großbank in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie an die jüngsten Dividendenempfehlungen der Europäischen Zentralbank (EZB) an./edh/ck