NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Intesa Sanpaolo nach Jahreszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2,40 Euro belassen. Die italienische Bank habe sehr starke Resultate vorgelegt, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./gl/ajx