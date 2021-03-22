|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
2,70 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
2,26 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
19,60%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
2,28 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,45%
|
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,39 €
|10:01 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.03.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|26.02.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.02.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.02.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.08.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|26.03.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo verkaufen
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.02.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.11.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.10.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.07.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.07.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|09:33 Uhr
|Givaudan Underperform
|09:14 Uhr
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|09:12 Uhr
|Novo Nordisk overweight
|09:10 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|09:05 Uhr
|Givaudan add
|09:04 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland overweight
|09:03 Uhr
|E.ON buy
|09:02 Uhr
|ING Group overweight
|08:53 Uhr
|Givaudan Neutral
|08:28 Uhr
|K+S Sell
|08:00 Uhr
|Eni Underweight
|07:59 Uhr
|BP overweight
|07:59 Uhr
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) overweight
|07:57 Uhr
|Yara International ASA Hold
|07:54 Uhr
|TOTAL overweight
|07:15 Uhr
|HELLA Neutral
|07:13 Uhr
|Fraport Neutral
|12.04.21
|Microsoft buy
|12.04.21
|SAFRAN Neutral
|12.04.21
|Air France-KLM Underperform
|12.04.21
|ASOS buy
|12.04.21
|MTU Aero Engines Neutral
|12.04.21
|Apple buy
|12.04.21
|Deutsche Post Neutral
|12.04.21
|AXA overweight
|12.04.21
|Ströer kaufen
|12.04.21
|BNP Paribas overweight
|12.04.21
|Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) buy
|12.04.21
|BHP Group Hold
|12.04.21
|T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
|12.04.21
|HSBC Sell
|12.04.21
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Underweight
|12.04.21
|Schneider Electric overweight
|12.04.21
|Siemens Equal-Weight
|12.04.21
|ING Group buy
|12.04.21
|LOréal buy
|12.04.21
|CENIT Kaufen
|12.04.21
|Aroundtown SA buy
|12.04.21
|Givaudan Equal-Weight
|12.04.21
|Flutter Entertainment Sector Perform
|12.04.21
|SAFRAN Equal weight
|12.04.21
|LOréal Underweight
|12.04.21
|Iberdrola SA buy
|12.04.21
|Enel Conviction Buy List
|12.04.21
|HUGO BOSS Outperform
|12.04.21
|Sanofi buy
|12.04.21
|Credit Suisse (CS) Neutral
|12.04.21
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|12.04.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|12.04.21
|Prosus overweight
