Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

2,28EUR
+0,01EUR
+0,64%
10:27:41
XETRA
2,28EUR
+0,02EUR
+0,92%
11:32:14
BTE
13.04.2021 10:01

Intesa Sanpaolo overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Intesa Sanpaolo vor Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2,70 Euro belassen. Kleinere Änderungen an ihren Schätzungen hätten keine Auswirkungen auf ihr Anlageurteil sowie das Kursziel für die Aktie der italienischen Bank, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.04.2021 / 22:15 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.04.2021 / 22:16 / BST


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo overweight

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
2,70 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
2,26 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
19,60%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
2,28 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,45%
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,39 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

10:01 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.03.21 Intesa Sanpaolo buy UBS AG
26.02.21 Intesa Sanpaolo Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
19.02.21 Intesa Sanpaolo overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.02.21 Intesa Sanpaolo buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

+5,01%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,01%
Ø Kursziel: 2,39
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
UBS AG
2 €
Barclays Capital
2 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
2 €
Credit Suisse Group
3 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
3 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,01%
Ø Kursziel: 2,39
Aktuelle Analysen

09:33 Uhr Givaudan Underperform
09:14 Uhr Yara International ASA Neutral
09:12 Uhr Novo Nordisk overweight
09:10 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
09:05 Uhr Givaudan add
09:04 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland overweight
09:03 Uhr E.ON buy
09:02 Uhr ING Group overweight
08:53 Uhr Givaudan Neutral
08:28 Uhr K+S Sell
08:00 Uhr Eni Underweight
07:59 Uhr BP overweight
07:59 Uhr Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) overweight
07:57 Uhr Yara International ASA Hold
07:54 Uhr TOTAL overweight
07:15 Uhr HELLA Neutral
07:13 Uhr Fraport Neutral
12.04.21 Microsoft buy
12.04.21 SAFRAN Neutral
12.04.21 Air France-KLM Underperform
12.04.21 ASOS buy
12.04.21 MTU Aero Engines Neutral
12.04.21 Apple buy
12.04.21 Deutsche Post Neutral
12.04.21 AXA overweight
12.04.21 Ströer kaufen
12.04.21 BNP Paribas overweight
12.04.21 Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) buy
12.04.21 BHP Group Hold
12.04.21 T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
12.04.21 HSBC Sell
12.04.21 ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Underweight
12.04.21 Schneider Electric overweight
12.04.21 Siemens Equal-Weight
12.04.21 ING Group buy
12.04.21 LOréal buy
12.04.21 CENIT Kaufen
12.04.21 Aroundtown SA buy
12.04.21 Givaudan Equal-Weight
12.04.21 Flutter Entertainment Sector Perform
12.04.21 SAFRAN Equal weight
12.04.21 LOréal Underweight
12.04.21 Iberdrola SA buy
12.04.21 Enel Conviction Buy List
12.04.21 HUGO BOSS Outperform
12.04.21 Sanofi buy
12.04.21 Credit Suisse (CS) Neutral
12.04.21 Rio Tinto Neutral
12.04.21 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
12.04.21 Prosus overweight

