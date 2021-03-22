NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Intesa Sanpaolo vor Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2,70 Euro belassen. Kleinere Änderungen an ihren Schätzungen hätten keine Auswirkungen auf ihr Anlageurteil sowie das Kursziel für die Aktie der italienischen Bank, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./gl/edh