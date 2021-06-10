  • Suche
Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

2,36EUR
+0,02EUR
+0,77%
11:43:02
01.07.2021 11:11

Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2,80 Euro belassen. Sie habe ihre Schätzungen für die Dividende der Bank angepasst und rechne nun mit 0,0996 Euro zusätzlich im vierten Quartal, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./mf/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.06.2021 / 17:59 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.07.2021 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
2,80 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
2,34 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
19,71%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
2,36 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,69%
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,57 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

11:11 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.06.21 Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral Credit Suisse Group
07.06.21 Intesa Sanpaolo Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
13.05.21 Intesa Sanpaolo overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.05.21 Intesa Sanpaolo buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

DAX zieht an -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer -- STMicro mit neuem Aktienrückkaufprogramm -- H&M macht wieder Gewinn -- Wirksamkeit von CureVac-Impfstoff bleibt niedrig -- Nordex mit Kapitalerhöhung
Singer Hedgefonds Elliott macht bei GlaxoSmithKline Druck. Worldline übernimmt von BNP 80 Prozent am Bezahldienstleister Axepta. Südzucker erwartet gute Rübenernte. Villeroy & Boch hebt Jahresprognose erneut an. QIAGEN und SYSMEX wollen Begleitdiagnostika für Krebserkrankungen anbieten. Kaufempfehlung löst Erholung bei CTS Eventim aus.
30.06.21
Analysten sehen für Intesa Sanpaolo-Aktie Luft nach oben (finanzen.net)
30.06.21
DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Dow letztlich im Plus -- Robinhood: 70 Millionen Dollar wegen Regelverstößen -- Uber-Rivale DiDi erlöst mit Börsengang 4,4 Milliarden Dollar -- VW, Nordex, Zoom im Fokus (finanzen.net)
22.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Knapp behauptet - Impulse fehlen (Dow Jones)
17.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/SMI steigt erstmals über 12.000 Punkte - Curevac schwach (Dow Jones)
17.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen von Fed wenig beeindruckt - Curevac halbiert (Dow Jones)
17.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen nach Fed-Sitzung knapp behauptet - Curevac brechen ein (Dow Jones)
15.06.21
EU schließt mehrere Großbanken von Anleiheemissionen aus (Dow Jones)
15.06.21
Wall Street gibt ab -- DAX schließt fester -- Moody's erhöht Ausblick für Deutsche Telekom -- Lufthansa rückt näher an Kapitalerhöhung -- GRENKE bekommt neuen Chef -- NEL, CureVac, Salzgitter im Fokus (finanzen.net)
RSS Feed
Analysensuche

Kursziele Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

+8,80%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +8,80%
Ø Kursziel: 2,57
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
2 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
3 €
Deutsche Bank AG
3 €
Barclays Capital
3 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
3 €
UBS AG
3 €
Credit Suisse Group
3 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
3 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +8,80%
Ø Kursziel: 2,57
alle Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

11:25 Uhr Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Outperform
11:25 Uhr Orsted Outperform
11:24 Uhr Henkel vz. Halten
11:23 Uhr Vonovia Buy
11:22 Uhr Deutsche Wohnen Neutral
10:25 Uhr Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Overweight
10:23 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
10:22 Uhr UniCredit Neutral
10:21 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
09:04 Uhr HeidelbergCement Buy
08:28 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
08:27 Uhr PUMA Outperform
08:27 Uhr adidas Sector Perform
07:14 Uhr zooplus Hold
06:56 Uhr CTS Eventim buy
30.06.21 Daimler buy
30.06.21 Orsted Hold
30.06.21 Orsted buy
30.06.21 Deutsche Post Conviction Buy
30.06.21 Deutsche Post Conviction Buy List
30.06.21 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
30.06.21 KION GROUP add
30.06.21 NEL ASA Outperform
30.06.21 Prudential Neutral
30.06.21 Renault Sector Perform
30.06.21 Boeing Neutral
30.06.21 Knorr-Bremse Hold
30.06.21 VINCI overweight
30.06.21 Remy Cointreau buy
30.06.21 Rio Tinto overweight
30.06.21 Novo Nordisk buy
30.06.21 EssilorLuxottica Hold
30.06.21 Kering Equal-Weight
30.06.21 Airbus overweight
30.06.21 RELX overweight
30.06.21 EssilorLuxottica overweight
30.06.21 Knorr-Bremse overweight
30.06.21 Deutsche Börse Hold
30.06.21 GEA buy
30.06.21 Kering buy
30.06.21 EssilorLuxottica buy
30.06.21 LANXESS buy
30.06.21 Knorr-Bremse buy
30.06.21 Deutsche Bank Underperform
30.06.21 Beiersdorf buy
30.06.21 Henkel vz. buy
30.06.21 S&T buy
30.06.21 Drägerwerk Hold
30.06.21 Henkel vz. market-perform
30.06.21 Beiersdorf market-perform

