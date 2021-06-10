NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2,80 Euro belassen. Sie habe ihre Schätzungen für die Dividende der Bank angepasst und rechne nun mit 0,0996 Euro zusätzlich im vierten Quartal, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./mf/mis