|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
2,80 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
2,34 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
19,71%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
2,36 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,69%
|
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,57 €
|11:11 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.06.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.06.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.05.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.21
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
