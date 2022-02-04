  • Suche
Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

2,70EUR
-0,01EUR
-0,26%
04.02.2022
FSE
2,67EUR
-0,06EUR
-2,04%
04.02.2022
GVIE

WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

05.02.2022 08:01

Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo anlässlich der jüngst veröffentlichten Quartalszahlen von 3,00 auf 3,20 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Sie habe ihre Prognosen für den bereinigten Gewinn je Aktie in den Jahren 2023 und 2024 etwas nach oben korrigiert, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Ihre Annahme höherer Kosten werde durch die geringere Aktienanzahl im Zuge der vorgezogenen Aktienrückkäufe mehr als ausgeglichen./la/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.02.2022 / 20:19 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.02.2022 / 20:23 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
3,20 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
2,67 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
19,96%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
2,70 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,32%
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,88 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

