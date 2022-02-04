|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
3,20 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
2,67 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
19,96%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
2,70 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,32%
|
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,88 €
|08:01 Uhr
|04.02.22
|04.02.22
|04.02.22
|04.02.22
|08:01 Uhr
|04.02.22
|04.02.22
|04.02.22
|04.02.22
|08:01 Uhr
|04.02.22
|04.02.22
|31.01.22
|21.01.22
|11.08.20
|16.04.20
|26.03.20
|05.02.20
|04.02.20
|04.02.22
|04.02.22
|01.02.22
|20.01.22
|08.12.21
|04.02.22
