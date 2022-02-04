NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo anlässlich der jüngst veröffentlichten Quartalszahlen von 3,00 auf 3,20 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Sie habe ihre Prognosen für den bereinigten Gewinn je Aktie in den Jahren 2023 und 2024 etwas nach oben korrigiert, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Ihre Annahme höherer Kosten werde durch die geringere Aktienanzahl im Zuge der vorgezogenen Aktienrückkäufe mehr als ausgeglichen./la/he