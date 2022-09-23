NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo vor der Berichtssaison zum dritten Quartal auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2,40 Euro belassen. Analystin Delphine Lee nahm in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie nochmals Anpassungen an ihren Prognosen für italienische Banken vor. Sie berücksichtigte dabei etwas bessere Ertragstrends und die Auswirkungen der Bewegungen am Anleihemarkt auf das harte Kernkapital./tih/tav