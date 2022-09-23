  • Suche
Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

1,71EUR
±0,00EUR
+0,21%
17:15:03
STU
1,66CHF
-0,02CHF
-1,25%
17:25:20
BRX

WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

07.10.2022 16:06

Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo vor der Berichtssaison zum dritten Quartal auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2,40 Euro belassen. Analystin Delphine Lee nahm in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie nochmals Anpassungen an ihren Prognosen für italienische Banken vor. Sie berücksichtigte dabei etwas bessere Ertragstrends und die Auswirkungen der Bewegungen am Anleihemarkt auf das harte Kernkapital./tih/tav

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.10.2022 / 12:05 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.10.2022 / 12:06 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
2,40 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
1,70 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
41,08%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
1,71 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
40,02%
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,35 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

