|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
2,40 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
1,70 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
41,08%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
1,71 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
40,02%
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,35 €
|16:06 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.09.22
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.09.22
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.09.22
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|07.09.22
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
