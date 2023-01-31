Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie
WKN 850605
ISIN IT0000072618
Symbol IITSF
Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo nach Zahlen zum vierten Quartal auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2,80 Euro belassen. Das operative Ergebnis habe die Markterwartung um fünf Prozent übertroffen, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer ersten Reaktion am Freitag. Geholfen habe hier vor allem der gestiegene Zinsüberschuss der italienischen Großbank. Negativ zu werten seien die niedrigeren Erträge aus dem Handelsgeschäft und höhere Rückstellungen./bek/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.02.2023 / 11:59 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.02.2023 / 11:59 / GMT
Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
2,80 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
2,45 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
14,50%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
2,36 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,85%
|
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,76 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
