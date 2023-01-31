DAX 15.376 -0,9%ESt50 4.213 -0,7%TDax 3.299 -1,1%Dow 34.054 -0,1%Nas 12.201 +3,3%Bitcoin 21.535 +0,0%Euro 1,0842 -0,6%Öl 82,27 +0,2%Gold 1.884 -1,5%
WKN 850605

ISIN IT0000072618

Symbol IITSF

Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

14:01 - JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Teilen
Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo nach Zahlen zum vierten Quartal auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2,80 Euro belassen. Das operative Ergebnis habe die Markterwartung um fünf Prozent übertroffen, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer ersten Reaktion am Freitag. Geholfen habe hier vor allem der gestiegene Zinsüberschuss der italienischen Großbank. Negativ zu werten seien die niedrigeren Erträge aus dem Handelsgeschäft und höhere Rückstellungen./bek/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.02.2023 / 11:59 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.02.2023 / 11:59 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
2,80 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
2,45 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
14,50%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
2,36 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,85%
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,76 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

