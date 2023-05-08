DAX 15.896 -0,4%ESt50 4.309 -0,9%TDax 3.232 -1,5%Dow 33.619 -0,2%Nas 12.257 +0,2%Bitcoin 25.401 +0,8%Euro 1,0945 -0,6%Öl 76,25 -0,5%Gold 2.026 +0,2%
Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

2,45 EUR ±0,00 EUR -0,08 %
STU
2,45 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,51 %
BTE
Marktkap.44,39 Mrd. EUR

WKN 850605

ISIN IT0000072618

Symbol IITSF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

13:41
Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 3,20 auf 3,30 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Eine höhere Kernkapitalquote ebne den Weg für weitere Aktienrückkäufe bis 2025, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.05.2023 / 19:29 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.05.2023 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
3,30 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
2,45 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
34,69%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
2,45 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
34,64%
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
3,07 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

