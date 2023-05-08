JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 3,20 auf 3,30 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Eine höhere Kernkapitalquote ebne den Weg für weitere Aktienrückkäufe bis 2025, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./ag/gl

