Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie
WKN 850605
ISIN IT0000072618
Symbol IITSF
Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 3,20 auf 3,30 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Eine höhere Kernkapitalquote ebne den Weg für weitere Aktienrückkäufe bis 2025, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.05.2023 / 19:29 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.05.2023 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
3,30 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
2,45 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
34,69%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
2,45 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
34,64%
|
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
3,07 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
