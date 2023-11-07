JP Morgan Chase & Co.

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 3,30 auf 3,60 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Dank ihrer guten Kapitalausstattung und ihrer im Euroraum überdurchschnittlichen Profitabilität sei die Bank in einer guten Position, um mehr Kapital an die Aktionäre auszuschütten, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. So erwartet sie bis 2025 weitere Aktienrückkäufe für 4,7 Milliarden Euro. Lee verwies auch auf den angehobenen Ausblick für das Nettoergebnis. Sie hob ihre Ergebnisschätzungen an und hält die Aktie zudem für günstig./gl/ag

