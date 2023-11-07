Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie
WKN 850605
ISIN IT0000072618
Symbol IITSF
Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 3,30 auf 3,60 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Dank ihrer guten Kapitalausstattung und ihrer im Euroraum überdurchschnittlichen Profitabilität sei die Bank in einer guten Position, um mehr Kapital an die Aktionäre auszuschütten, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. So erwartet sie bis 2025 weitere Aktienrückkäufe für 4,7 Milliarden Euro. Lee verwies auch auf den angehobenen Ausblick für das Nettoergebnis. Sie hob ihre Ergebnisschätzungen an und hält die Aktie zudem für günstig./gl/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.11.2023 / 16:55 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.11.2023 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
3,60 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
2,58 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
39,70%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
2,54 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
41,48%
|
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
3,46 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
