Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

2,54 EUR -0,03 EUR -1,03 %
STU
2,55 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,46 %
BTE
Marktkap. 46,84 Mrd. EUR

WKN 850605

ISIN IT0000072618

Symbol IITSF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

06.11.23
Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
2,54 EUR -0,03 EUR -1,03%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 3,30 auf 3,60 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Dank ihrer guten Kapitalausstattung und ihrer im Euroraum überdurchschnittlichen Profitabilität sei die Bank in einer guten Position, um mehr Kapital an die Aktionäre auszuschütten, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. So erwartet sie bis 2025 weitere Aktienrückkäufe für 4,7 Milliarden Euro. Lee verwies auch auf den angehobenen Ausblick für das Nettoergebnis. Sie hob ihre Ergebnisschätzungen an und hält die Aktie zudem für günstig./gl/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.11.2023 / 16:55 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.11.2023 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
3,60 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
2,58 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
39,70%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
2,54 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
41,48%
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
3,46 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.