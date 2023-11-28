DAX 16.153 +1,0%ESt50 4.375 +0,6%MSCI World 3.013 +0,2%Dow 35.417 +0,2%Nas 14.282 +0,3%Bitcoin 34.858 +1,4%Euro 1,0986 -0,1%Öl 82,96 +1,6%Gold 2.041 +0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 Tesla A1CX3T Siemens Energy ENER6Y Plug Power A1JA81 Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 NVIDIA 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BASF BASF11 BYD A0M4W9 Infineon 623100 RWE 703712 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Deutsche Bank 514000 Rheinmetall 703000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Warten auf deutsche Inflationsdaten: DAX steigt deutlich -- Charlie Munger ist tot -- Aroundtown macht Milliardenverlust -- General Motors kauft eigene Aktien zurück -- Evonik, UnitedHealth im Fokus
Top News
Siltronic-Aktie gibt Gas: Kaufempfehlung sorgt für Optimismus - "Wachstum zum vernünftigen Preis"
Airbus-Aktie zieht an: Markt für Verkehrsflugzeugdienstleistungen wird sich bis 2042 fast verdoppeln
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
29.11.: DAX - Irre, wie stark die Bullen sind!

Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
2,65 EUR +0,03 EUR +1,03 %
STU
2,65 EUR +0,04 EUR +1,54 %
BTE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 47,46 Mrd. EUR

WKN 850605

ISIN IT0000072618

Symbol IITSF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

10:36 Uhr
Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
2,65 EUR 0,03 EUR 1,03%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo nach einem Treffen mit dem Finanzchef der Großbank von 3,60 auf 3,90 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Botschaft sei positiv gewesen, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie, und verwies unter anderem auf ermutigende Trends bei den Nettozinserträgen./bek/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.11.2023 / 20:18 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.11.2023 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Intesa Sanpaolo Long SV2C38 4,53 0,59
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Intesa Sanpaolo Long SU3C5A 7,06 0,38
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SV2C38, SU3C5A. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
3,90 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
2,61 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
49,68%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
2,65 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
47,06%
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
3,56 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

10:36 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.11.23 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
17.11.23 Intesa Sanpaolo Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08.11.23 Intesa Sanpaolo Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.11.23 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.