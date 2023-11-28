Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie
WKN 850605
ISIN IT0000072618
Symbol IITSF
Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo nach einem Treffen mit dem Finanzchef der Großbank von 3,60 auf 3,90 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Botschaft sei positiv gewesen, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie, und verwies unter anderem auf ermutigende Trends bei den Nettozinserträgen./bek/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.11.2023 / 20:18 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.11.2023 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
3,90 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
2,61 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
49,68%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
2,65 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
47,06%
|
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
3,56 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|10:36
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.11.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.11.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.11.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.11.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
