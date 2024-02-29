DAX 17.678 +0,4%ESt50 4.878 -0,1%MSCI World 3.337 +0,4%Dow 38.996 +0,1%Nas 16.092 +0,9%Bitcoin 56.884 +0,3%Euro 1,0814 +0,1%Öl 82,19 -1,7%Gold 2.045 +0,1%
Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

2,96 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,35 %
STU
2,94 EUR +0,01 EUR +0,20 %
BTE
Marktkap. 53,84 Mrd. EUR

WKN 850605

ISIN IT0000072618

Symbol IITSF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

08:16 Uhr
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
2,96 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,35%
Charts| News| Analysen
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo nach Zahlen von 3,80 auf 3,90 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Der Zinsüberschuss der italienischen Großbank sei widerstandsfähiger als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analystin Delphine Lee in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Obwohl sich die Geschäftsaussichten eher eintrübten, profitiere Intesa von ihrer verbreiterten Ertragsbasis./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.02.2024 / 22:19 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.03.2024 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Quka / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
3,90 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
2,98 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
30,92%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
2,96 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
31,62%
Analyst Name:
Delphine Lee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
3,69 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.