NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo nach Zahlen auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 2,15 Euro belassen. Die Italiener hätten solide Ergebnisse vorgelegt, schrieb Analyst Jean-Francois Neuez in einer ersten Reaktion am Dienstag. Auch die Kapitaldecke sei dicker geworden./ag/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.11.2019 / 12:45 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.