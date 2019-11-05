NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo nach Zahlen auf "Underperform" mit einem Kursziel von 1,70 Euro belassen. Der Überschuss der Italiener habe die Markterwartungen deutlich übertroffen, seine eigenen jedoch nicht ganz erreicht, schrieb Analyst Benjie Creelan-Sandford in einer ersten Reaktion am Dienstag. Erneuter Druck auf die Zinseinkünfte der Bank stelle die mittelfristigen Aussichten in Frage./ag/ajx



