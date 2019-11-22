NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Intesa Sanpaolo angesichts einer vereinbarten Partnerschaft mit dem Bezahldienstleister Nexi auf "Underperform" mit einem Kursziel von 1,80 Euro belassen. Damit habe das italienische Kredithaus mehr Flexibilität bei künftigen Dividenden, allerdings impliziere der Deal mit einem Kapitalgewinn von 0,9 Milliarden Euro leichte Gewinnrückgänge, schrieb Analyst Benjie Creelan-Sandford in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Insgesamt sieht der Experte für Intesa erhebliche Gewinnrisiken und liegt mit seinen Schätzungen für 2021 um 20 Prozent unter den Markterwartungen./ajx/la



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.12.2019 / 08:42 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.12.2019 / 08:42 / ET



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.