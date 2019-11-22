finanzen.net
Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie WKN: 850605 / ISIN: IT0000072618

2,37EUR
±0,00EUR
+0,15%
20:36:12
STU
2,38EUR
+0,01EUR
+0,45%
18:52:26
BTE
19.12.2019
Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Intesa Sanpaolo angesichts einer vereinbarten Partnerschaft mit dem Bezahldienstleister Nexi auf "Underperform" mit einem Kursziel von 1,80 Euro belassen. Damit habe das italienische Kredithaus mehr Flexibilität bei künftigen Dividenden, allerdings impliziere der Deal mit einem Kapitalgewinn von 0,9 Milliarden Euro leichte Gewinnrückgänge, schrieb Analyst Benjie Creelan-Sandford in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Insgesamt sieht der Experte für Intesa erhebliche Gewinnrisiken und liegt mit seinen Schätzungen für 2021 um 20 Prozent unter den Markterwartungen./ajx/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.12.2019 / 08:42 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.12.2019 / 08:42 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
1,80 €
Rating jetzt:
Underperform		 Kurs*:
2,37 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-24,07%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
2,37 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-23,97%
Analyst Name:
Benjie Creelan-Sandford 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,29 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

16:06 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
22.11.19 Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform RBC Capital Markets
20.11.19 Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral UBS AG
18.11.19 Intesa Sanpaolo buy HSBC
07.11.19 Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform Credit Suisse Group
Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

05.02.19
Intesa Sanpaolo gibt Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)
Kursziele Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

-3,48%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -3,48%
Ø Kursziel: 2,29
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
1,6
1,8
2
2,2
2,4
Morgan Stanley
2 €
Deutsche Bank AG
3 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
3 €
UBS AG
2 €
RBC Capital Markets
2 €
Credit Suisse Group
2 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2 €
HSBC
3 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -3,48%
Ø Kursziel: 2,29
alle Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Kursziele

