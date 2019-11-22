|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
1,80 €
|Rating jetzt:
Underperform
|Kurs*:
2,37 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-24,07%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
2,37 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-23,97%
|
Analyst Name:
Benjie Creelan-Sandford
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,29 €
|16:06 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.11.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.11.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.11.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|HSBC
|07.11.19
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
