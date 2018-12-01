finanzen.net

Johnson Johnson Aktie WKN: 853260 / ISIN: US4781601046
Symbol: JNJ

118,68EUR
-1,04EUR
-0,87%
19:36:43
STU
132,81USD
-1,90USD
-1,41%
19:56:15
NYSE
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
16.07.2019 17:21
Bewerten
(0)

JohnsonJohnson Outperform (RBC Capital Markets)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat Johnson & Johnson nach Quartalszahlen auf "Outperform" belassen. Umsatz und Ergebnis je Aktie (EPS) des US-Pharmakonzerns hätten die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Brandon Henry in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Dazu komme die angehobene Prognose für das operative Umsatzwachstum./gl/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.07.2019 / 08:49 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.07.2019 / 08:49 / ET


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: JohnsonJohnson Outperform

Unternehmen:
Johnson & Johnson		Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		Kurs*:
133,07 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Outperform		Kurs aktuell:
132,73 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Brandon Henry		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
145,50 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Johnson & Johnson

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18:56 UhrJohnsonJohnson OutperformCredit Suisse Group
17:21 UhrJohnsonJohnson OutperformRBC Capital Markets
23.01.2019JohnsonJohnson Equal WeightBarclays Capital
18.04.2018JohnsonJohnson HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
17.04.2018JohnsonJohnson SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18:56 UhrJohnsonJohnson OutperformCredit Suisse Group
17:21 UhrJohnsonJohnson OutperformRBC Capital Markets
18.04.2018JohnsonJohnson HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
24.01.2018JohnsonJohnson HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
18.10.2017JohnsonJohnson HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.01.2019JohnsonJohnson Equal WeightBarclays Capital
21.07.2016JohnsonJohnson HoldDeutsche Bank AG
13.06.2016JohnsonJohnson NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.01.2016JohnsonJohnson HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
21.01.2016JohnsonJohnson HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
17.04.2018JohnsonJohnson SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.07.2017JohnsonJohnson SellBTIG Research
20.05.2016JohnsonJohnson SellStandpoint Research
17.10.2012JohnsonJohnson verkaufenIndependent Research GmbH
10.10.2012JohnsonJohnson sellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Johnson & Johnson nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Johnson & Johnson

  • Relevant
    4
  • Alle
    +
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Zwei Fünftel mehr verdient
Johnson & Johnson-Aktie gibt nach: J&J kann Gewinn kräftig steigern und hebt Umsatzausblick an
Johnson & Johnson hat im zweiten Quartal über zwei Fünftel mehr verdient als im Vorjahreszeitraum.
15:16 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt Johnson & Johnson auf 'Buy' - Ziel 163 Dollar (dpa-afx)
09:47 Uhr
Oklahoma fordert Milliardenzahlung von Johnson & Johnson wegen Opioid-Sucht (Dow Jones)
07:30 Uhr
Johnson & Johnson schüttet seit dem Jahr 1944 eine Dividende aus (MyDividends)
15.07.19
Ausblick: Johnson Johnson vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
26.04.19
Johnson & Johnson erhöht die Dividende das 57. Jahr in Folge (MyDividends)
18.04.19
Johnson Johnson: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen (finanzen.net)
16.04.19
J&J-Aktie legt zu: Johnson & Johnson übertrifft im Auftaktquartal die Erwartungen (Dow Jones)
16.04.19
WDH: US-Konzern Johnson & Johnson profitiert vom Pharmageschäft (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Johnson Johnson News
RSS Feed
Johnson Johnson zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Johnson Johnson Aktie

+9,56%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,56%
Ø Kursziel: 145,50
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
130
135
140
145
150
155
160
Barclays Capital
135 $
Credit Suisse Group
156 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,56%
Ø Kursziel: 145,50
alle Johnson Johnson Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

15:36 UhrNemetschek SE Hold
14:21 UhrMorphoSys overweight
13:06 UhrAllianz overweight
13:01 UhrDeutsche Telekom buy
13:01 UhrDeutsche Telekom buy
13:01 UhrTelefonica Deutschland Underperform
12:36 UhrDeutsche Post buy
12:06 UhrDrägerwerk Hold
11:51 UhrBayer buy
11:11 UhrContinental buy
11:11 Uhradidas Hold
11:11 UhrBechtle Sell
10:01 UhrBayer buy
09:41 UhrRWE buy
08:36 UhrBMW Neutral
08:21 UhrDaimler Sell
08:21 Uhrthyssenkrupp Hold
15.07.19Daimler Halten
15.07.19Daimler overweight
15.07.19Covestro overweight
15.07.19BASF Equal-Weight
15.07.19Volkswagen (VW) vz Equal-Weight
15.07.19thyssenkrupp Halten
15.07.19Henkel vz Underweight
15.07.19Beiersdorf overweight
15.07.19Lufthansa market-perform
15.07.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
15.07.19Deutsche Post buy
15.07.19Daimler buy
15.07.19Bayer buy
15.07.19Siemens Healthineers Hold
15.07.19adidas Outperform
15.07.19SAP SE buy
15.07.19SAP SE buy
15.07.19Bayer Neutral
15.07.19Deutsche Telekom Sell
15.07.19Deutsche Telekom Sell
12.07.19SAP SE Conviction Buy List
12.07.19SAP SE Conviction Buy List
12.07.19Daimler Outperform

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 28 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 28 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 28 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:02 Uhr
DAX beendet Tag im Plus -- Dow trotz Rekord kaum bewegt -- Brenntag mit Gewinnwarnung -- GERRY WEBER-Aktie im Sinkflug -- Bayer-Strafe deutlich gesenkt -- JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, CRH im Fokus
Ausland
19:53 Uhr
Dreistellige Millionengagen: Für diese Schauspieler ist Netflix eine Goldgrube
Leitzins
20:00 Uhr
Unsicherheiten nehmen zu: US-Notenbankchef Powell stellt erneut Leitzinssenkung in Aussicht
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
NEL ASAA0B733
Microsoft Corp.870747
TeslaA1CX3T
Infineon AG623100
CommerzbankCBK100
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
EVOTEC SE566480