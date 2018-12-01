NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat Johnson & Johnson nach Quartalszahlen auf "Outperform" belassen. Umsatz und Ergebnis je Aktie (EPS) des US-Pharmakonzerns hätten die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Brandon Henry in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Dazu komme die angehobene Prognose für das operative Umsatzwachstum./gl/he



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.07.2019 / 08:49 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.07.2019 / 08:49 / ET





