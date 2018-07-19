finanzen.net

Kansas City Southern Aktie WKN: 502665 / ISIN: US4851703029
Symbol: KSU

109,00EUR
±0,00EUR
±0,00%
08:12:40
FSE
118,04USD
-4,78USD
-3,89%
20:00:14
NYSE
17.07.2019 18:19
Bewerten
(0)

Kansas City Southern Hold (Cascend Securities)

Der Analyst Cascend Securities hat Kansas City Southern von Buy auf "Hold" abgestuft.

Zusammenfassung: Kansas City Southern Hold

Unternehmen:
Kansas City Southern		Analyst:
Cascend Securities		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Hold		Kurs*:
117,93 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
-		Kurs aktuell:
118,04 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Kansas City Southern

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18:19 UhrKansas City Southern HoldCascend Securities
04.09.2018Kansas City Southern HoldDeutsche Bank AG
29.08.2018Kansas City Southern OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
24.05.2018Kansas City Southern BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
27.04.2018Kansas City Southern OutperformBMO Capital Markets
29.08.2018Kansas City Southern OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
24.05.2018Kansas City Southern BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
27.04.2018Kansas City Southern OutperformBMO Capital Markets
14.07.2017Kansas City Southern Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
16.12.2016Kansas City Southern BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
18:19 UhrKansas City Southern HoldCascend Securities
04.09.2018Kansas City Southern HoldDeutsche Bank AG
23.10.2017Kansas City Southern Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
24.04.2017Kansas City Southern Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
23.01.2017Kansas City Southern NeutralSeaport Global Securities
16.07.2015Kansas City Southern UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Kansas City Southern nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Nachrichten zu Kansas City Southern

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07:01 Uhr
Ausblick: Kansas City Southern stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
19.04.19
Kansas City Southern: Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
16.04.19
Ausblick: Kansas City Southern stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
17.01.19
Ausblick: Kansas City Southern präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
17.10.18
Ausblick: Kansas City Southern mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
17.08.18
Kansas City Southern schüttet 36 Cents Dividende aus (MyDividends)
19.07.18
Ausblick: Kansas City Southern verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

