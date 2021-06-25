Aktie in diesem Artikel Kering 742,70 EUR

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat das Kursziel für Kering vor Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal von 620 auf 750 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Equal-weight" belassen. Er rechne mit einem soliden ersten Halbjahr des Luxusgüterkonzerns, schrieb Analyst Edouard Aubin in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das höhere Kursziel begründete er mit der Aussicht, dass der positive Schwung bei den Kernmarken wie Gucci im weiteren Jahresverlauf anhält./tih/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.06.2021 / 15:34 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.