  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan

Kering Aktie

742,70EUR
-10,30EUR
-1,37%
12:48:55
BMN
Hier für 0 Euro handeln mit
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
30.06.2021 13:16

Kering Equal-Weight (Morgan Stanley)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat das Kursziel für Kering vor Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal von 620 auf 750 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Equal-weight" belassen. Er rechne mit einem soliden ersten Halbjahr des Luxusgüterkonzerns, schrieb Analyst Edouard Aubin in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das höhere Kursziel begründete er mit der Aussicht, dass der positive Schwung bei den Kernmarken wie Gucci im weiteren Jahresverlauf anhält./tih/gl

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.06.2021 / 15:34 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Kering Equal-Weight

Unternehmen:
Kering		 Analyst:
Morgan Stanley		 Kursziel:
750,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Equal-Weight		 Kurs*:
742,70 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
0,98%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
742,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1,01%
Analyst Name:
Edouard Aubin 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
767,64 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Kering

13:11 Uhr Kering buy Kepler Cheuvreux
25.06.21 Kering Conviction Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
23.06.21 Kering Hold Deutsche Bank AG
23.06.21 Kering Neutral UBS AG
09.06.21 Kering buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Kering

Euro am Sonntag-Fondscheck
Neue FondsNoten: Das sind die Sieger-Fonds im Juni
Gepflegte Performance: Zwei Carmignac-Portfolios verbessern sich, mehrere Low-Volatility-Fonds werden abgestuft. Die Auf- und Absteiger-Fonds des Monats.
24.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Breiter Kursaufschwung (Dow Jones)
24.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX zieht weiter an - Breiter Aufschwung (Dow Jones)
23.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Schwächer - Typischer Konsolidierungstag (Dow Jones)
23.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX leichter - typischer Konsolidierungstag (Dow Jones)
23.06.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: HSBC senkt Kering auf 'Hold' - Branchenwachstum am Limit (dpa-afx)
07.06.21
Recent Price Trend in Kering SA (PPRUY) is Your Friend, Here's Why (Zacks)
04.06.21
Studie: Luxusmarken verkaufen sich wieder besser (finanzen.net)
01.06.21
Mai 2021: Experten empfehlen Kering-Aktie mehrheitlich zum Kauf (finanzen.net)
Euro am Sonntag-Fondscheck
Neue FondsNoten: Das sind die Sieger-Fonds im Juni
Gepflegte Performance: Zwei Carmignac-Portfolios verbessern sich, mehrere Low-Volatility-Fonds werden abgestuft. Die Auf- und Absteiger-Fonds des Monats.
24.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Breiter Kursaufschwung (Dow Jones)
24.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX zieht weiter an - Breiter Aufschwung (Dow Jones)
23.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Schwächer - Typischer Konsolidierungstag (Dow Jones)
23.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX leichter - typischer Konsolidierungstag (Dow Jones)
23.06.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: HSBC senkt Kering auf 'Hold' - Branchenwachstum am Limit (dpa-afx)
04.06.21
Studie: Luxusmarken verkaufen sich wieder besser (finanzen.net)
01.06.21
Mai 2021: Experten empfehlen Kering-Aktie mehrheitlich zum Kauf (finanzen.net)
27.05.21
PUMA-Aktie im Minus: Kering trennt sich von weiteren PUMA-Anteilen (finanzen.net)
Euro am Sonntag-Fondscheck
Neue FondsNoten: Das sind die Sieger-Fonds im Juni
Gepflegte Performance: Zwei Carmignac-Portfolios verbessern sich, mehrere Low-Volatility-Fonds werden abgestuft. Die Auf- und Absteiger-Fonds des Monats.
07.06.21
Recent Price Trend in Kering SA (PPRUY) is Your Friend, Here's Why (Zacks)
12.05.21
Here's What Could Help Kering SA (PPRUY) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength (Zacks)
27.06.21
Neue FondsNoten: Das sind die Sieger-Fonds im Juni (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
24.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Breiter Kursaufschwung (Dow Jones)
24.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX zieht weiter an - Breiter Aufschwung (Dow Jones)
23.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Schwächer - Typischer Konsolidierungstag (Dow Jones)
23.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX leichter - typischer Konsolidierungstag (Dow Jones)
23.06.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: HSBC senkt Kering auf 'Hold' - Branchenwachstum am Limit (dpa-afx)
Euro am Sonntag-Fondscheck
Neue FondsNoten: Das sind die Sieger-Fonds im Juni
Gepflegte Performance: Zwei Carmignac-Portfolios verbessern sich, mehrere Low-Volatility-Fonds werden abgestuft. Die Auf- und Absteiger-Fonds des Monats.
27.06.21
Neue FondsNoten: Das sind die Sieger-Fonds im Juni (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
24.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Breiter Kursaufschwung (Dow Jones)
24.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX zieht weiter an - Breiter Aufschwung (Dow Jones)
23.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Schwächer - Typischer Konsolidierungstag (Dow Jones)
23.06.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX leichter - typischer Konsolidierungstag (Dow Jones)
23.06.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: HSBC senkt Kering auf 'Hold' - Branchenwachstum am Limit (dpa-afx)
04.06.21
Studie: Luxusmarken verkaufen sich wieder besser (finanzen.net)
01.06.21
Mai 2021: Experten empfehlen Kering-Aktie mehrheitlich zum Kauf (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Kering Newsmehr Kering Newsmehr Kering Newsmehr Kering Newsmehr Kering Newsmehr Kering Newsmehr Kering Newsmehr Kering Newsmehr Kering Newsmehr Kering Newsmehr Kering Newsmehr Kering Newsmehr Kering Newsmehr Kering Newsmehr Kering Newsmehr Kering Newsmehr Kering Newsmehr Kering Newsmehr Kering Newsmehr Kering Newsmehr Kering Newsmehr Kering Newsmehr Kering Newsmehr Kering News
RSS Feed
Kering zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Kering Aktie

+3,39%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +3,39%
Ø Kursziel: 767,64
Anzahl:
Buy: 9
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
650
700
750
800
850
900
Credit Suisse Group
695,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
730,00 €
Bernstein Research
779,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
775,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
675,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
900,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
680,00 €
UBS AG
760,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
850,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
850,00 €
Morgan Stanley
750,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +3,39%
Ø Kursziel: 767,64
alle Kering Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

12:23 Uhr Deutsche Börse Hold
12:23 Uhr GEA buy
12:22 Uhr Kering buy
11:20 Uhr EssilorLuxottica buy
11:19 Uhr LANXESS buy
11:19 Uhr Knorr-Bremse buy
10:05 Uhr Deutsche Bank Underperform
10:03 Uhr Beiersdorf buy
10:02 Uhr Henkel vz. buy
09:16 Uhr S&T buy
09:03 Uhr Drägerwerk Hold
08:54 Uhr Henkel vz. market-perform
08:53 Uhr Beiersdorf market-perform
08:52 Uhr E.ON Outperform
08:50 Uhr Sixt buy
08:38 Uhr LLoyd Fonds Kaufen
08:32 Uhr RWE Outperform
08:29 Uhr Roche Outperform
08:28 Uhr Continental buy
08:27 Uhr Beiersdorf Neutral
08:25 Uhr Inditex Neutral
08:25 Uhr Henkel vz. overweight
08:24 Uhr Unilever Neutral
08:23 Uhr Danone overweight
08:23 Uhr Nestlé overweight
08:22 Uhr LOréal overweight
08:17 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser overweight
08:12 Uhr Givaudan Neutral
08:11 Uhr Zalando Outperform
08:10 Uhr Symrise Neutral
08:07 Uhr Diageo Outperform
08:05 Uhr Apple buy
08:04 Uhr Stellantis buy
08:02 Uhr Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) buy
08:01 Uhr METRO (St.) add
08:01 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV add
08:00 Uhr PUMA add
07:59 Uhr Valeo SA Underperform
07:58 Uhr Continental buy
07:57 Uhr HELLA buy
07:42 Uhr Vivendi Outperform
07:40 Uhr HUGO BOSS buy
07:39 Uhr Schaeffler Hold
07:35 Uhr Westwing Group buy
07:34 Uhr Zalando buy
07:33 Uhr Zur Rose buy
07:33 Uhr zooplus buy
07:24 Uhr Fraport Hold
07:13 Uhr Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy
07:12 Uhr CEWE Stiftung add

Top-Rankings

Damit verdient Apple Geld
Welches ist das erfolgreichste Geschäftsfeld von Apple?
In diesen Branchen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Brokerage
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen