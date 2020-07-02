finanzen.net

KION GROUP Aktie WKN: KGX888 / ISIN: DE000KGX8881

58,22EUR
+0,24EUR
+0,41%
14:30:03
STU
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
09.07.2020 11:01

KION GROUP Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Kion auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Unternehmen des Industriesektors dürften die Erwartungen aus der Zeit nach dem ersten Quartal wohl übertreffen, schrieb Analyst Andreas Willi in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Aus dem schwierigen zweiten Quartal ließen sich nur schwer Schlüsse für den weiteren Verlauf ziehen. Investoren dürften verstärkt auf die mittelfristigen Aussichten fokussieren. Die beiden Segmente des Spezialisten für Gabelstapler und Lagertechnik dürften sich zuletzt unterschiedlich entwickelt haben./bek/mis

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Laufzeit Cap Kurs
Discountzertifikat Classic auf Kion Group CL2X9V 18.12.2020 48,00
46,19
Discountzertifikat Classic auf Kion Group SR9Y41 19.03.2021 50,00
47,16
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: CL2X9V, SR9Y41. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.07.2020 / 18:50 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.07.2020 / 12:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: KION GROUP Neutral

Unternehmen:
KION GROUP AG		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
58,22 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
58,22 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Andreas Willi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
55,10 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu KION GROUP AG

11:01 Uhr KION GROUP Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.07.20 KION GROUP Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.07.20 KION GROUP add Baader Bank
26.06.20 KION GROUP Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.06.20 KION GROUP buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele KION GROUP Aktie

-5,36%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -5,36%
Ø Kursziel: 55,10
Anzahl:
Buy: 9
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
35
40
45
50
55
60
65
Morgan Stanley
56,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
58,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
55,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
38,00 €
HSBC
50,00 €
Warburg Research
60,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
46,00 €
UBS AG
62,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
68,00 €
Baader Bank
58,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -5,36%
Ø Kursziel: 55,10
alle KION GROUP AG Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:33 Uhr Rolls-Royce Neutral
13:25 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
12:57 Uhr Daimler Sell
12:57 Uhr Covestro Neutral
12:55 Uhr Nestlé buy
12:50 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser buy
12:44 Uhr LOréal buy
12:43 Uhr Unilever Sell
12:43 Uhr Unilever Sell
12:42 Uhr Danone Sell
12:38 Uhr Henkel vz. Sell
12:37 Uhr Beiersdorf Sell
12:36 Uhr BAT buy
12:36 Uhr Diageo buy
12:34 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
11:16 Uhr Instone Real Estate Group buy
11:15 Uhr AIXTRON Hold
11:14 Uhr Hypoport buy
10:58 Uhr Delivery Hero kaufen
10:49 Uhr SAP buy
10:30 Uhr Infineon buy
10:29 Uhr Siltronic Hold
10:29 Uhr Dialog Semiconductor kaufen
10:29 Uhr Elmos Semiconductor neutral
10:28 Uhr ASML NV Hold
10:18 Uhr Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Hold
10:18 Uhr Hannover Rück Hold
10:18 Uhr Swiss Re Hold
10:15 Uhr Sanofi overweight
10:14 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
10:13 Uhr KION GROUP Neutral
10:13 Uhr GEA Underweight
10:12 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
10:12 Uhr Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA overweight
10:12 Uhr Siemens overweight
10:12 Uhr Schneider Electric overweight
10:11 Uhr Alstom Neutral
10:11 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Underweight
09:43 Uhr Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
09:41 Uhr Henkel vz. Neutral
09:38 Uhr Alstom Neutral
09:37 Uhr Beiersdorf Sell
09:31 Uhr Nestlé buy
09:30 Uhr Diageo buy
09:27 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
09:23 Uhr Sartorius vz. Hold
09:17 Uhr SAP Conviction Buy List
09:16 Uhr Airbus Conviction Buy List
08:59 Uhr Fielmann add
08:58 Uhr Brenntag add

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Deutschland debattiert über ein Ende der coronabedingten Maskenpflicht im Handel. Wie ist Ihre Meinung dazu?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse mehr anzeigen