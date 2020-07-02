NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Kion auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Unternehmen des Industriesektors dürften die Erwartungen aus der Zeit nach dem ersten Quartal wohl übertreffen, schrieb Analyst Andreas Willi in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Aus dem schwierigen zweiten Quartal ließen sich nur schwer Schlüsse für den weiteren Verlauf ziehen. Investoren dürften verstärkt auf die mittelfristigen Aussichten fokussieren. Die beiden Segmente des Spezialisten für Gabelstapler und Lagertechnik dürften sich zuletzt unterschiedlich entwickelt haben./bek/mis