|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
KION GROUP AG
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
58,22 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
58,22 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Andreas Willi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
55,10 €
|11:01 Uhr
|KION GROUP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.20
|KION GROUP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.20
|KION GROUP add
|Baader Bank
|26.06.20
|KION GROUP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.06.20
|KION GROUP buy
|UBS AG
|11:01 Uhr
|KION GROUP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.20
|KION GROUP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.20
|KION GROUP add
|Baader Bank
|26.06.20
|KION GROUP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.06.20
|KION GROUP buy
|UBS AG
|02.07.20
|KION GROUP add
|Baader Bank
|22.06.20
|KION GROUP buy
|UBS AG
|10.06.20
|KION GROUP buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.05.20
|KION GROUP buy
|UBS AG
|05.05.20
|KION GROUP buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.05.20
|KION GROUP Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.20
|KION GROUP Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.20
|KION GROUP Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.04.20
|KION GROUP Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.03.20
|KION GROUP Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:01 Uhr
|KION GROUP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.20
|KION GROUP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.06.20
|KION GROUP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.06.20
|KION GROUP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.20
|KION GROUP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:33 Uhr
|Rolls-Royce Neutral
|13:25 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|12:57 Uhr
|Daimler Sell
|12:57 Uhr
|Covestro Neutral
|12:55 Uhr
|Nestlé buy
|12:50 Uhr
|Reckitt Benckiser buy
|12:44 Uhr
|LOréal buy
|12:43 Uhr
|Unilever Sell
|12:43 Uhr
|Unilever Sell
|12:42 Uhr
|Danone Sell
|12:38 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Sell
|12:37 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Sell
|12:36 Uhr
|BAT buy
|12:36 Uhr
|Diageo buy
|12:34 Uhr
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
|11:16 Uhr
|Instone Real Estate Group buy
|11:15 Uhr
|AIXTRON Hold
|11:14 Uhr
|Hypoport buy
|10:58 Uhr
|Delivery Hero kaufen
|10:49 Uhr
|SAP buy
|10:30 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|10:29 Uhr
|Siltronic Hold
|10:29 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor kaufen
|10:29 Uhr
|Elmos Semiconductor neutral
|10:28 Uhr
|ASML NV Hold
|10:18 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Hold
|10:18 Uhr
|Hannover Rück Hold
|10:18 Uhr
|Swiss Re Hold
|10:15 Uhr
|Sanofi overweight
|10:14 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|10:13 Uhr
|KION GROUP Neutral
|10:13 Uhr
|GEA Underweight
|10:12 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|10:12 Uhr
|Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA overweight
|10:12 Uhr
|Siemens overweight
|10:12 Uhr
|Schneider Electric overweight
|10:11 Uhr
|Alstom Neutral
|10:11 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Underweight
|09:43 Uhr
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
|09:41 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Neutral
|09:38 Uhr
|Alstom Neutral
|09:37 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Sell
|09:31 Uhr
|Nestlé buy
|09:30 Uhr
|Diageo buy
|09:27 Uhr
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
|09:23 Uhr
|Sartorius vz. Hold
|09:17 Uhr
|SAP Conviction Buy List
|09:16 Uhr
|Airbus Conviction Buy List
|08:59 Uhr
|Fielmann add
|08:58 Uhr
|Brenntag add
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan