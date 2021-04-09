  • Suche
Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Aktie WKN: 850739 / ISIN: FR0000121261

126,15EUR
+1,90EUR
+1,53%
15:35:35
STU
125,99EUR
+1,44EUR
+1,15%
16:18:34
BTE
12.04.2021 16:31

Michelin (Compagnie Générale d Etablissements Michelin SCPA) buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Michelin nach einem Kapitalmarkttag von 125 auf 135 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Reifenhersteller habe mit der Ankündigung steigender Barausschüttungen positiv überrascht, schrieb Analyst Christoph Laskawi in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Alles in allem erschienen die bis 2023 gesteckten Ziele erreichbar./la/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.04.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.04.2021 / 05:49 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) buy

Unternehmen:
Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA)		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
135,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
125,99 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
7,15%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
126,15 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,02%
Analyst Name:
Christoph Laskawi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
130,50 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA)

16:31 Uhr Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) buy Deutsche Bank AG
09.04.21 Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) buy UBS AG
08.04.21 Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.03.21 Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.03.21 Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) overweight Barclays Capital
Nachrichten zu Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA)

Kursziele Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Aktie

+3,45%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +3,45%
Ø Kursziel: 130,50
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
115
120
125
130
135
140
145
UBS AG
132,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
140,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
135,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
133,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
126,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
118,00 €
Morgan Stanley
115,00 €
Barclays Capital
145,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +3,45%
Ø Kursziel: 130,50
