FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Michelin nach einem Kapitalmarkttag von 125 auf 135 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Reifenhersteller habe mit der Ankündigung steigender Barausschüttungen positiv überrascht, schrieb Analyst Christoph Laskawi in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Alles in allem erschienen die bis 2023 gesteckten Ziele erreichbar./la/ck