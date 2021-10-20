  • Suche
Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Aktie

134,10EUR
+0,85EUR
+0,64%
14:47:05
FSE
132,15EUR
-1,08EUR
-0,81%
12:00:13
BTE

WKN: 850739 / ISIN: FR0000121261

19.10.2021 13:41

Michelin (Compagnie Générale d Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Buy (Kepler Cheuvreux)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für Michelin auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 165 Euro belassen. Die Reifenabsatzzahlen für September seien schwach ausgefallen, schrieben die Analysten in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./tav/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.10.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.10.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Buy

Unternehmen:
Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA)		 Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux		 Kursziel:
165,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
132,45 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
24,57%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
134,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,04%
Analyst Name:
 KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
150,88 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA)

20.10.21 Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Outperform RBC Capital Markets
19.10.21 Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Buy Kepler Cheuvreux
08.10.21 Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Buy UBS AG
06.10.21 Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.10.21 Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Buy UBS AG
Nachrichten zu Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA)

RSS Feed
Analysensuche

Kursziele Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Aktie

+12,51%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +12,51%
Ø Kursziel: 150,88
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
135
140
145
150
155
160
165
RBC Capital Markets
143,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
165,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
140,00 €
UBS AG
160,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
160,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
154,00 €
Barclays Capital
150,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
135,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +12,51%
Ø Kursziel: 150,88
Aktuelle Analysen

20.10.21 METRO (St.) Hold
20.10.21 METRO (St.) Neutral
20.10.21 Akzo Nobel Underperform
20.10.21 Commerzbank Neutral
20.10.21 Deutsche Börse Equal Weight
20.10.21 Nestlé Add
20.10.21 Deutsche Börse Kaufen
20.10.21 Sixt Kaufen
20.10.21 Renault Overweight
20.10.21 Nestlé Sector Perform
20.10.21 Renault Sector Perform
20.10.21 Danone Sell
20.10.21 Deutsche Telekom Outperform
20.10.21 Roche Outperform
20.10.21 NEL ASA Outperform
20.10.21 Coca-Cola Outperform
20.10.21 Kering Outperform
20.10.21 Kering Outperform
20.10.21 AstraZeneca Outperform
20.10.21 Credit Suisse (CS) Overweight
20.10.21 Bayer Equal Weight
20.10.21 HUGO BOSS Buy
20.10.21 VINCI Buy
20.10.21 Merck Overweight
20.10.21 Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List
20.10.21 Nestlé Buy
20.10.21 Sixt Reduce
20.10.21 Roche Conviction Buy List
20.10.21 Volkswagen (VW) vz. Outperform
20.10.21 BMW Sector Perform
20.10.21 Daimler Outperform
20.10.21 Yara International ASA Neutral
20.10.21 Software Underweight
20.10.21 ASML NV Buy
20.10.21 Netflix Neutral
20.10.21 Kering Overweight
20.10.21 Roche Overweight
20.10.21 Software Buy
20.10.21 ASML NV Neutral
20.10.21 Nestlé Buy
20.10.21 ASML NV Hold
20.10.21 Nestlé Buy
20.10.21 Bayer Buy
20.10.21 Danone Buy
20.10.21 Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Buy
20.10.21 Roche Hold
20.10.21 Deutsche Börse Buy
20.10.21 Kering Buy
20.10.21 Sartorius vz. Buy
20.10.21 JENOPTIK Buy

