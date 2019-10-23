finanzen.net

Microsoft Aktie WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
Symbol: MSFT

123,38EUR
+0,82EUR
+0,67%
23.10.2019
STU
137,24USD
+0,87USD
+0,64%
02:00:00
NAS
23.10.2019
Microsoft buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Microsoft vor Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 151 US-Dollar belassen. Analystin Heather Bellini bezeichnete den Software-Konzern in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie als unverändert gut positioniert für den fortdauernden Übergang zu Cloud-basierten Angeboten. Der Umsatz dürfte von Preiserhöhungen im Geschäft mit Großrechnern und Office-Produkten profitieren./bek/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.10.2019 / 10:25 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Microsoft buy

Unternehmen:
Microsoft Corp.		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		Kursziel:
151,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
136,23 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+10,84%
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
137,24 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+10,03%
Analyst Name:
Heather Bellini		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
146,11 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.

Mehr Umsatz
Microsoft steigert Gewinn deutlich - Microsoft-Aktie nachbörslich dennoch tiefer
Microsoft hat mit seinem jüngsten Quartalsergebnis die Erwartungen am Markt geschlagen.
23.10.19
Cloud-Geschäft treibt Microsoft an (dpa-afx)
23.10.19
Microsoft steigert Gewinn kräftig und übertrifft Erwartungen (Dow Jones)
23.10.19
Quartalsbericht: Microsoft steigert Gewinn und Umsatz zweistellig (Golem.de)
23.10.19
Microsoft vor den Zahlen (Der Aktionär)
23.10.19
Ausblick: Microsoft stellt Zahlenwerk für vergangenes Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
23.10.19
Microsofts "Workforce of the Future": "Wir lassen niemanden zurück" (Heise)
22.10.19
EU-Datenschützer: Kontrolle zurückgewinnen von Microsoft & Co. (Heise)
22.10.19
Neue Sicherheitsinitiative: Microsoft kündigt Secured-Core an (ZDNet.de)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Microsoft Aktie

+6,46%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +6,46%
Ø Kursziel: 146,11
Anzahl:
Buy: 17
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
110
120
130
140
150
160
170
Barclays Capital
121 $
Macquarie Research
125 $
Morgan Stanley
130 $
Bernstein Research
137 $
Nomura
113 $
BMO Capital Markets
147 $
UBS AG
150 $
Cowen and Company, LLC
150 $
BMO Capital Markets
153 $
Deutsche Bank AG
155 $
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
155 $
BMO Capital Markets
160 $
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
160 $
Canaccord Adams
155 $
RBC Capital Markets
153 $
Jefferies & Company Inc.
160 $
Credit Suisse Group
155 $
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
151 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +6,46%
Ø Kursziel: 146,11
alle Microsoft Kursziele

