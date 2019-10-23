NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Microsoft vor Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 151 US-Dollar belassen. Analystin Heather Bellini bezeichnete den Software-Konzern in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie als unverändert gut positioniert für den fortdauernden Übergang zu Cloud-basierten Angeboten. Der Umsatz dürfte von Preiserhöhungen im Geschäft mit Großrechnern und Office-Produkten profitieren./bek/he



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.10.2019 / 10:25 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.