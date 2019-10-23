|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Endlos Turbo auf Microsoft
|SR2CJ8
|16,75
|Endlos Turbo auf Microsoft
|SR3A3F
|19,75
|Unternehmen:
Microsoft Corp.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
151,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
136,23 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+10,84%
|Rating vorher:
buy
|Kurs aktuell:
137,24 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+10,03%
|Analyst Name:
Heather Bellini
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
146,11 USD
|23.10.2019
|Microsoft buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.10.2019
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.10.2019
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.10.2019
|Microsoft buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.09.2019
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.10.2019
|Microsoft buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.10.2019
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.10.2019
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.10.2019
|Microsoft buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.09.2019
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|20.07.2018
|Microsoft Neutral
|Macquarie Research
|13.06.2018
|Microsoft Neutral
|Macquarie Research
|30.04.2018
|Microsoft Neutral
|Macquarie Research
|01.02.2018
|Microsoft Neutral
|Macquarie Research
|01.02.2018
|Microsoft Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.11.2018
|Microsoft Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.09.2018
|Microsoft Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.06.2018
|Microsoft Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.06.2018
|Microsoft Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.06.2018
|Microsoft Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.10.19
|SAP SE Halten
|23.10.19
|SAP SE Halten
|23.10.19
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Hold
|23.10.19
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|23.10.19
|Fresenius SECo buy
|23.10.19
|Continental overweight
|23.10.19
|Software Halten
|23.10.19
|Sartorius vz Hold
|23.10.19
|Continental Halten
|23.10.19
|Software neutral
|23.10.19
|Continental Neutral
|23.10.19
|SAP SE Halten
|23.10.19
|SAP SE Halten
|23.10.19
|Continental Hold
|23.10.19
|Continental Halten
|23.10.19
|Wirecard buy
|23.10.19
|Wirecard buy
|23.10.19
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|23.10.19
|Wirecard Neutral
|23.10.19
|Wirecard Neutral
|23.10.19
|SAP SE Neutral
|23.10.19
|SAP SE Neutral
|23.10.19
|Software buy
|23.10.19
|Wirecard buy
|23.10.19
|Wirecard buy
|23.10.19
|SAP SE Neutral
|23.10.19
|SAP SE Neutral
|23.10.19
|Deutsche Post Sector Perform
|23.10.19
|Daimler Sell
|23.10.19
|Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|23.10.19
|BMW Neutral
|23.10.19
|Software Hold
|23.10.19
|Deutsche Börse buy
|22.10.19
|adidas Underweight
|22.10.19
|Continental Hold
|22.10.19
|Continental Sector Perform
|22.10.19
|Continental Underweight
|22.10.19
|Sartorius vz Hold
|22.10.19
|SAP SE overweight
|22.10.19
|SAP SE overweight
