NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Microsoft nach einer Veranstaltung zu Innovationen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 550 US-Dollar belassen. Er sehe den Softwarekonzern weiterhin als einen der Top-Werte im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz (KI), schrieb Analyst Brent Thill in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./gl/nas
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.09.2024 / 15:54 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.09.2024 / 15:54 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Microsoft Buy
|Unternehmen:
Microsoft Corp.
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 550,00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 431,34
|Abst. Kursziel*:
27,51%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 434,55
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26,57%
|
Analyst Name:
Brent Thill
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 509,00
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|08:01
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.08.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
