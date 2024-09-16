DAX 18.695 +0,3%ESt50 4.849 +0,5%MSCI World 3.643 +0,1%Dow 41.622 +0,6%Nas 17.592 -0,5%Bitcoin 52.673 +0,7%Euro 1,1118 -0,1%Öl 73,01 +0,0%Gold 2.584 +0,1%
Heute im Fokus
Große Spannung vor morgigem Fed-Zinsentscheid: DAX stärker -- Nikkei gibt deutlich ab -- Intel legt Magdeburger Chip-Fabrik auf Eis -- Microsoft, Tupperware, AIXTRON, E.ON im Fokus
Top News
Ende der Partnerschaft zwischen Mercedes-Benz und BYD bei China-Joint-Venture Denza - Aktien fester Ende der Partnerschaft zwischen Mercedes-Benz und BYD bei China-Joint-Venture Denza - Aktien fester
E.ON-Aktie legt zu: S&P bekräftigt Einschätzung zu E.ON E.ON-Aktie legt zu: S&P bekräftigt Einschätzung zu E.ON
Microsoft Aktie

Microsoft Aktien-Sparplan
392,05 EUR +4,80 EUR +1,24 %
STU
434,55 USD +3,09 USD +0,72 %
nachbörslich
BTT
Marktkap. 2879,78 Mrd. EUR

KGV 37,88 Div. Rendite 0,67

WKN 870747

ISIN US5949181045

Symbol MSFT

Jefferies & Company Inc.

Microsoft Buy

08:01 Uhr
Microsoft Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Microsoft Corp.
392,05 EUR 4,80 EUR 1,24%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Microsoft nach einer Veranstaltung zu Innovationen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 550 US-Dollar belassen. Er sehe den Softwarekonzern weiterhin als einen der Top-Werte im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz (KI), schrieb Analyst Brent Thill in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./gl/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.09.2024 / 15:54 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.09.2024 / 15:54 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Zusammenfassung: Microsoft Buy

Unternehmen:
Microsoft Corp.		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
$ 550,00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
$ 431,34		 Abst. Kursziel*:
27,51%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 434,55		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26,57%
Analyst Name:
Brent Thill 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 509,00

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

