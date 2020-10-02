Aktie in diesem Artikel MorphoSys 99,66 EUR

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Bewertung der Papiere von Morphosys bei einem Kursziel von 140 Euro mit "Buy" wieder aufgenommen. Das neu zugelassene Blutkrebsmittel Monjuvi könnte breite Anwendung finden, schrieb Analyst Zhiqiang Shu in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der Markt verkenne das Potenzial in anderen Indikationen./ag/mis