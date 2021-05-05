Aktie in diesem Artikel MorphoSys 73,24 EUR

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Morphosys nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Die Umsätze des Krebsmittels Monjuvi seien gegenüber dem vierten Quartal gesunken, schrieb Analyst Zhiqiang Shu in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Dies sei zwar enttäuschend, das Mittel sei aber immer noch in der Anlaufphase./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2021 / 08:46 / GMTErstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.