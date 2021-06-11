Aktie in diesem Artikel MorphoSys 64,64 EUR

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Morphosys auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Analyst Zhiqiang Shu sieht die Übernahme von Constellation Pharma in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie positiv. Es sei der dringend nötige Schritt, die Pipeline des Antikörperspezialisten zu füllen und Wachstumspotenzial zu eröffnen./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.06.2021 / 07:27 / GMTErstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.