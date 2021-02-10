Aktie in diesem Artikel MorphoSys 96,24 EUR

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Morphosys nach Zahlen des US-Vermarktungspartners Incyte zum Mittel Monjuvi auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 110 Euro belassen. Die Umsätze mit der Krebstherapie seien besser als von ihm und vom Markt erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Graig Suvannavej in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.02.2021 / 12:15 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.