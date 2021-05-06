Aktie in diesem Artikel MorphoSys 71,38 EUR

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Morphosys nach Zahlen des Partners Incyte auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 88 Euro belassen. Der Incyte-Umsatz mit dem Blutkrebsmittel Monjuvi habe enttäuscht, schrieb Analyst Graig Suvannavej in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Das deutsche Biotech-Unternehmen teilt sich mit Incyte unter anderem die Monjuvi-Vermarktungsrechte in den USA./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.05.2021 / 13:43 / BSTErstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.