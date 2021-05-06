  • Suche
MorphoSys Aktie WKN: 663200 / ISIN: DE0006632003

05.05.2021 12:41

MorphoSys Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Morphosys nach Zahlen des Partners Incyte auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 88 Euro belassen. Der Incyte-Umsatz mit dem Blutkrebsmittel Monjuvi habe enttäuscht, schrieb Analyst Graig Suvannavej in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Das deutsche Biotech-Unternehmen teilt sich mit Incyte unter anderem die Monjuvi-Vermarktungsrechte in den USA./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.05.2021 / 13:43 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: MorphoSys Neutral

Unternehmen:
MorphoSys		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
88,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
71,98 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
22,26%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
71,38 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,28%
Analyst Name:
Graig Suvannavej 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
107,14 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu MorphoSys

06.05.21 MorphoSys buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
06.05.21 MorphoSys buy Deutsche Bank AG
06.05.21 MorphoSys Equal-Weight Morgan Stanley
06.05.21 MorphoSys Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.05.21 MorphoSys overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu MorphoSys

mehr MorphoSys News
Kursziele MorphoSys Aktie

+50,10%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +50,10%
Ø Kursziel: 107,14
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
80
90
100
110
120
130
140
RBC Capital Markets
130,00 €
Independent Research GmbH
95,00 €
Morgan Stanley
91,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
88,00 €
Barclays Capital
90,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
116,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
140,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +50,10%
Ø Kursziel: 107,14
alle MorphoSys Kursziele

