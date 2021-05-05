Aktie in diesem Artikel MorphoSys 73,44 EUR

MorphoSys 73,44 EUR 2,86%

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Morphosys nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 88 Euro belassen. Der Umsatz des Antikörperspezialisten habe seine Prognose verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Graig Suvannavej in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Dass die US-Erlöse mit dem Blutkrebsmittel Monjuvi schwach ausgefallen seien, sei bereits nach den entsprechenden Kennziffern des Partnerunternehmens Incyte klar gewesen./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2021 / 20:46 / BSTErstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.