DAX 15.805 +1,0%ESt50 4.280 +1,3%MSCI World 2.983 +0,9%Dow 34.907 +1,0%Nas 13.926 +0,8%Bitcoin 24.938 +0,0%Euro 1,0663 +0,2%Öl 94,35 +0,2%Gold 1.918 +0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Arm A3EUCD Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 Allianz 840400 Vonovia A1ML7J NVIDIA 918422 Apple 865985 NEL ASA A0B733 Deutsche Bank 514000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Bayer BAY001 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BASF BASF11 Commerzbank CBK100 Siemens Energy ENER6Y
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Verfallstag: DAX startet freundlich -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich in Grün -- Milliardär Kühne plant womöglich Aufstockung der Brenntag-Anteile -- Neuer CEO will Bayer effizienter machen
Top News
T-Mobile US-Aktie: Anscheinend Gesprächen mit Tillman über US-Glasfasernetz
SIX-Handel SPI zum Start im Aufwind
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

MorphoSys Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Sparplan anlegen
32,28 EUR +2,53 EUR +8,50 %
STU
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 1,01 Mrd. EUR KGV -2,93

WKN 663200

ISIN DE0006632003

Symbol MPSYF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

MorphoSys Neutral

09:01 Uhr
MorphoSys Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
MorphoSys
32,28 EUR 2,53 EUR 8,50%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Morphosys von "Sell" auf "Neutral" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 12,50 auf 33,50 Euro angehoben. Analyst Rajan Sharma zeigte sich in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie zuversichtlicher als bisher für anstehende Daten zum Mittel Pelabresib und den Geschäftsmöglichkeiten in der Behandlung von Myelofibrose./mis/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.09.2023 / 21:49 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: MorphoSys

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: MorphoSys Neutral

Unternehmen:
MorphoSys		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
33,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
30,30 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
10,56%
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
32,28 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,78%
Analyst Name:
Rajan Sharma 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
30,13 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu MorphoSys

09:01 MorphoSys Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.09.23 MorphoSys Hold Deutsche Bank AG
17.08.23 MorphoSys Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.08.23 MorphoSys Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.08.23 MorphoSys Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu MorphoSys