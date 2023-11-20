DAX 15.914 +0,1%ESt50 4.338 -0,1%MSCI World 3.005 +0,7%Dow 35.151 +0,6%Nas 14.285 +1,1%Bitcoin 34.117 -0,4%Euro 1,0951 +0,1%Öl 81,72 -0,4%Gold 1.992 +0,7%
MorphoSys Aktie

WKN 663200

ISIN DE0006632003

Symbol MPSYF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

MorphoSys Neutral

08:31 Uhr
MorphoSys Neutral
MorphoSys
15,55 EUR -5,80 EUR -27,16%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Morphosys nach den Pelabresib-Daten zunächst mit einem Kursziel von 33,50 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Das Krebsmittel habe den primären Endpunkt erreicht, bei einem wichtigen sekundären Endpunkt zur Beurteilung der Symptomreduzierung aber statistische Signifikanz vermissen lassen, schrieb Analyst Rajan Sharma in seiner Erstreaktion vom frühen Dienstagmorgen. Er rechnet mit massiver Kursschwache./ag/tav

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.11.2023 / 05:35 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

